Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

shares
comments
Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 8:23 AM

Moto3 title contender Aron Canet will step up to the Moto2 class in 2020, after signing a one-year deal to join the Angel Nieto team.

Canet made his grand prix debut in Moto3 in 2016, and finished third in the standings the following year after scoring his first three victories.

He stepped over to the new Max Racing Team outfit run by double World Superbike champion Max Biaggi for this year, and is currently just one point shy of standings leader Lorenzo Dalla Porta having amassed two wins and three other podiums.

“I am excited about the step up to Moto2,” Canet enthused. “After four seasons in Moto3 I am fighting for the title but I have decided to take the decision already to move up in category and to do it with the Angel Nieto Team, because Jorge Martinez 'Aspar' is an important figure in motorcycling and he and his team are offering me everything I want, which is a local team and a family environment.

“I am happy to be joining the Angel Nieto Team, who have celebrated a lot of titles, won a lot of races and even more podiums. They have a lot of experience and will be able to give me the advice I need to help my career progress.”

Read Also:

The Nieto team returned to the Moto2 class this year having withdrawn at the end of 2014 to focus on its now-defunct MotoGP operation.

Hiring British Superbike star Jake Dixon and Xavi Cardelus for 2019, the team has just four points to its credit courtesy of a 12th for Dixon at Assen amid a largely barren campaign on the KTM chassis.

With KTM pulling out of Moto2 at the end of the year, it is unclear what Nieto’s plans are for a chassis partner for next season.

It will once again operate a two-rider outfit in 2020, but it is not known at this stage if either Dixon or Cardelus will be retained.

Next article
Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer

Previous article

Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2 , Moto3
Drivers Arón Canet
Teams Angel Nieto Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
MOT2

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer
MGP

Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer

Zarco: Returning to Moto2 "an option" for 2020
MGP

Zarco: Returning to Moto2 "an option" for 2020

Smith handed Moto2 outing by Petronas SRT
MOT2

Smith handed Moto2 outing by Petronas SRT

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2
MOT2

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.