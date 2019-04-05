Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Austin / Breaking news

Pasini gets Moto2 call-up for Austin race

shares
comments
Pasini gets Moto2 call-up for Austin race
By:
2h ago

Sometime MotoGP rider Mattia Pasini will return to Moto2 this weekend to replace the injured Augusto Fernandez at the Pons squad.

Pasini, 33, dropped off the intermediate class grid at the end of last year after being sidelined by the Italtrans team in favour of Moto3 graduate Enea Bastianini.

He was linked to rides at MV Agusta Forward Racing and the Petronas-backed SIC Racing squad for 2019, but neither came to fruition.

But now the Italian, a winner of two Moto2 races in the past two campaigns, has been handed the chance to return as a substitute for Fernandez, who suffered a heavy crash last weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo.

“First of all, no rider likes to replace another due to injury, so I want to send Augusto Fernandez a lot of encouragement and wish him a speedy recovery," commented Pasini.

"But thinking in race mode, I am very happy to be able to run in the Pons team. I feel very honoured for this opportunity and I hope I can do a good job this weekend. Grateful and eager to get on the bike.” 

Team boss Sito Pons described Pasini as "an experienced rider who has already shown himself to be very fast in the Moto2 class", adding: "we welcome him to this weekend and we will work together to achieve a good result.”

Fernandez underwent surgery earlier this week in Barcelona after suffering a double fracture in his left arm after his crash in practice in Argentina.

 

Next article
Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

Previous article

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Austin
Drivers Mattia Pasini
Teams Pons Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP

40m ago
Alonso not just "having fun" with post-F1 challenges Article
Dakar

Alonso not just "having fun" with post-F1 challenges

Williams income up in 2018 despite poor F1 results Article
Formula 1

Williams income up in 2018 despite poor F1 results

News in depth
Pasini gets Moto2 call-up for Austin race
Moto2

Pasini gets Moto2 call-up for Austin race

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
Moto2

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough
Moto2

'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.