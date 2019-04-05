Pasini gets Moto2 call-up for Austin race

Pasini, 33, dropped off the intermediate class grid at the end of last year after being sidelined by the Italtrans team in favour of Moto3 graduate Enea Bastianini.

He was linked to rides at MV Agusta Forward Racing and the Petronas-backed SIC Racing squad for 2019, but neither came to fruition.

But now the Italian, a winner of two Moto2 races in the past two campaigns, has been handed the chance to return as a substitute for Fernandez, who suffered a heavy crash last weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo.

“First of all, no rider likes to replace another due to injury, so I want to send Augusto Fernandez a lot of encouragement and wish him a speedy recovery," commented Pasini.

"But thinking in race mode, I am very happy to be able to run in the Pons team. I feel very honoured for this opportunity and I hope I can do a good job this weekend. Grateful and eager to get on the bike.”

Team boss Sito Pons described Pasini as "an experienced rider who has already shown himself to be very fast in the Moto2 class", adding: "we welcome him to this weekend and we will work together to achieve a good result.”

Fernandez underwent surgery earlier this week in Barcelona after suffering a double fracture in his left arm after his crash in practice in Argentina.