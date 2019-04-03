Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

shares
comments
Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
By:
58m ago

Jack Miller says he was stoked to see rising Moto2 star Remy Gardner 'stick the finger up' to his doubters with his first World Championship-level podium in Argentina.

Having just missed out on a top three finish in Qatar, Gardner secured his first Moto2 podium with a second at Termas de Rio Hondo on Sunday, emerging as a somewhat unexpected title contender in the process.

His efforts caught the eye of fellow Aussie Jack Miller, who himself capped off a solid Argentine GP for riders from down under with a fourth place on the Pramac Ducati in the premier class.

According to Miller, Gardner's second place was a big moment for a young rider too often in the shadow of his famous father, 1987 500cc world champ Wayne Gardner.

And he reckons the SAG Kalex rider made it all the better by doing it with an "old school" flair.

"It's unreal. He had pace all weekend, and he looked impressive while doing it," said Miller.

"I think he's definitely getting 10 out of 10 in the style points. He's bringing something old school into it, it looks really good.

"I'm stoked for him, especially for a first year on a decent Moto2 bike. To be instantly taking it [to the frontrunners], it's really good.

Read Also:

"I told old Wayne-o to go and have a beer on me, he deserves it. They put a lot of work in. I see that situation of having a father who is a world champion, it can be a blessing and a curse, you know.

"They've had to work their arses off because no one really gives them a chance, they say 'he hasn't got what his dad's got'. Which is completely right, his dad was a completely different bloke.

"So I'm stoked for him to really stick the finger up to the people who said no, and watch him do well. It's great."

Gardner currently sits second in the Moto2 standings, 17 points behind Lorenzo Baldassarri who is unbeaten after the opening two races of the season.

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

 

Next article
'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough

Previous article

'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto2
Drivers Jack Miller , Remy Gardner
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson
IndyCar / Interview

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson

11h ago
Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect" Article
Formula 1

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect"

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained Article
Formula 1

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

News in depth
Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters
Moto2

Miller happy to see Gardner 'stick the finger up' to doubters

'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough
Moto2

'Euphoria' for Gardner after Moto2 podium breakthrough

Argentina Moto2: Baldassarri scores back-to-back wins
Moto2

Argentina Moto2: Baldassarri scores back-to-back wins

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.