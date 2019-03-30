Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Termas de Rio Hondo / Breaking news

Fernandez set for surgery after heavy Termas crash

shares
comments
Fernandez set for surgery after heavy Termas crash
By:
Co-author: Carlos Guil Iglesias
1h ago

Pons Moto2 rider Augusto Fernandez is set to undergo surgery on a double wrist fracture after a heavy practice crash on Saturday morning at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Fernandez, who finished fifth in the Moto2 season opener at Qatar three weeks ago, was launched off his bike in a violent high-side coming through the final corner in third practice at the Argentinian track.

After medics attended to him trackside, the Spaniard was transferred to the medical centre and subsequently to hospital in the nearby city of Santiago del Estero.

Initial x-rays showed a fracture of the left ulna and radius, which will leave him unable to contest the remainder of the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend.

Surgery is planned upon Fernandez's return to Barcelona early next week.

"At first it seemed more a polytraumatic issue at the vertebral level, but after the x-rays that we have done in the medical centre, [it shows] he has a double fracture of ulna and radius," MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

"We are going to reduce it here to make it well stabilised and then move him to the hospital in Santiago del Estero to do a scan.

"Our prognosis is that it is a surgical fracture, I will talk to the hospital in Barcelona so that [regular MotoGP surgeon] Dr [Xavier] Mir is aware and see if we can operate on Monday or Tuesday."

Fernandez faces a race against time to return to fitness in time for the third round of the championship in two week's time at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 21-year-old is contesting his first full season in Moto2 after being called up by the Pons squad last year to replace disgraced ex-MotoGP rider Hector Barbera.

Next article
Qatar Moto2: Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win opener

Previous article

Qatar Moto2: Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Termas de Rio Hondo
Drivers Augusto Fernandez
Teams Pons Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bahrain GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to score maiden F1 pole Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Bahrain GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to score maiden F1 pole

8m ago
Live: Follow qualifying for the Bahrain GP as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow qualifying for the Bahrain GP as it happens

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying Article
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying

News in depth
Fernandez set for surgery after heavy Termas crash
Moto2

Fernandez set for surgery after heavy Termas crash

Qatar Moto2: Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win opener
Moto2

Qatar Moto2: Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win opener

Qatar Moto2: Schrotter opens Triumph era with pole
Moto2

Qatar Moto2: Schrotter opens Triumph era with pole

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.