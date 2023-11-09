Subscribe
Le Mans
News

Le Mans 24h hydrogen class set for delay, 2027 "more realistic"

Plans for hydrogen-powered prototypes to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the World Endurance Championship are set be delayed by a further year.

Gary Watkins
Author Gary Watkins
Updated
Mission H24 Hydrogen

Pierre Fillon, president of Le Mans organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, has stated that he believes that the new target of 2026 outlined in the week of this year’s edition of the French enduro in June is looking increasingly impractical.

“It is not realistic [for 2026],” said Fillon. “We have to spend some time on the safety, and it is longer than we expected.

“I think ’27 is more realistic.”

Hydrogen fuel cell prototypes were originally slated to be allowed at Le Mans from 2024 with a one-make chassis co-developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ORECA, though this was subsequently pushed back to 2025.

The ACO and the FIA, which jointly run the WEC, updated their plans for the alternative fuel at this year’s running of the French enduro.

It was announced that internal combustion engined-prototypes powered by hydrogen would be allowed to race against fuel cell machinery, with the confirmation of a new start date in 2026.

The idea is that hydrogen-fuelled cars will be able to compete for overall victory in the Hypercar class alongside Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh machinery.

June’s news coincided with the announcement of Toyota’s intent to compete at the pinnacle of endurance racing with a combustion-engined hydrogen prototype and the unveiling of a mock-up of a development car known as the GR H2 on the Friday of race week.

GR H2 Racing Concept

Photo by: Toyota Racing

GR H2 Racing Concept

This car builds on Toyota’s experience of racing in Japan with the Corolla H2 since 2021 powered by the engine from the Yaris WRC rally car.

The announcement effectively meant that ideas for a one-make chassis have been abandoned, though this has yet to be formally confirmed by the ACO.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon stated at Le Mans that he believes it would be feasible for a manufacturer to compete for outright honours with a hydrogen car as early as 2026, using either combustion or fuel cell technology.

“Everything is possible with a technological push,” he said.

“There is no road block if the technological level is allowed — it should be feasible.”

The ACO started talking about hydrogen as a potential fuel for Le Mans as long ago as 2018 and entered into a joint-venture with the Franco-Swiss GreenGT organisation to pioneer fuel cell technology in racing under the MissionH24 banner

Plans for a third-generation MissionH24 prototype were unveiled last month.

The car, which is as yet remains unnamed, is being developed around a chassis built by German constructor ADESS and is set to begin racing in 2025.

MissionH24 prototype

Photo by: ACO

MissionH24 prototype

It has been designed, like its predecessor known simply as the H24, to compete in the Michelin-sponsored Le Mans Cup on the European Le Mans bill.

Fillon explained that it could also race in the ELMS, but that there are no plans for it to fill the Garage 56 grid spot at Le Mans reserved for an experimental car.

“The H24 is for racing in the Le Mans Cup or maybe in ELMS, not Le Mans,” he said.

“The target of for the H24 is to have the same performance as GT3 — we are not a manufacturer.

“This car is just a laboratory to know better what we have to do in terms of safety and refuelling; we will learn a lot with this car.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
FIA, WEC voice support for 'simpler' Hypercar BoP system

FIA, WEC voice support for 'simpler' Hypercar BoP system

WEC

FIA, WEC voice support for 'simpler' Hypercar BoP system FIA, WEC voice support for 'simpler' Hypercar BoP system

WEC delays plans to expand full-season grid to 40 cars

WEC delays plans to expand full-season grid to 40 cars

WEC

WEC delays plans to expand full-season grid to 40 cars WEC delays plans to expand full-season grid to 40 cars

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix II

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe