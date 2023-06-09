Subscribe
Previous / Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC Next / United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class
WEC News

Toyota first WEC manufacturer to develop hydrogen prototype concept

Toyota has become the first manufacturer to reveal a concept car for the new hydrogen prototype class that is set to be introduced in the World Endurance Championship from 2026.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Gary Watkins
GR H2 Racing Concept

The car was unveiled on Friday at Le Mans and is due to complete a demonstration lap of the circuit on Saturday morning with Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda driving.

The GRH2 follows a series of other models Toyota has created for the top-class of the WEC and its presentation comes after comments from technical director Pascal Vasselon on Thursday that a win for a hydrogen car in 2026 "should be feasible".

Although Toyoda has suggested the hydrogen car will race, the Japanese manufacturer has stopped short of making any firm commitment just yet.

It echoes comments from Toyota president Koji Sato made in Fuji at the end of last month when Toyota contested the 24-hour race with a hydrogen-powered Corolla and more details of the WEC hydrogen class were announced.

"Personally, my goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in motorsport without sacrificing performance or excitement," said Toyoda. "And we wouldn't be investing in this technology if we didn't think we could win with it.

"I really want to encourage our competitors to consider hydrogen, not just because it's good for the environment but because it's truly an exciting option. The sound and torque, the dynamics, it's all there.

"In the end, when it comes to carbon neutrality and motorsport, we will be pursuing every option from battery electric vehicles and beyond and that's why [at] Toyota hydrogen is just one of the pathways that we're heading in.

"This is indeed a special day for Toyota and an even more meaningful one for Le Mans."

 

Toyota team director Rob Leupen added: "We are working very hard on this concept, like always, as a joint venture between Higashi-Fuji and Cologne.

"The target to realise this project on the race track, but we can’t make any commitments at the moment."

When the hydrogen class was first mooted, it was planned that ORECA would supply a one-make chassis for the division in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, with manufacturers instead only developing the fuel cell.

While ORECA boss Hugues de Chaunac says Toyota is giving "a big acceleration" to the hydrogen programme and could encourage other manufacturers to investigate creating a car, he says the "best direction" for the class is still to be determined.

"It is too early to say if it will be like LMDh with many spec components," he said. "We need to sit down and to see exactly how we have to have the best approach for that."

Additional reporting by James Newbold

shares
comments

Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC

United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class
Stephen Lickorish More from
Stephen Lickorish
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Prime
Prime
General

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Latest news

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

F1 Formula 1

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe