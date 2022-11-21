Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Magnussen Sr and Jr to share a Ferrari in Gulf 12 Hours
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

First overseas entry for Bathurst 12 Hour

The first official entry for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour has been lodged as the event re-positions itself as an international GT race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
First overseas entry for Bathurst 12 Hour
Listen to this article

The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge was forced to scale back to a Pro-Am race this year in response to a lack of overseas entries due to ongoing travel challenges.

However it has already been confirmed that the all-Pro format will return next year amid expectations that factory-backed overseas teams will enter.

The first of those entries has now been lodged, with German-based Porsche squad Manthey Racing will join forces with local squad EMA Motorsport.

The our will run an all-Pro driver line-up in the Grello Porsche 911 GT3 R under the Manthey EMA banner.

Who will drive the Porsche will be unveiled at a later date.

“The season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Bathurst is a special highlight in the racing calendar, and we are looking forward to starting our motorsport year 2023 with this event together with EMA," said Manthey managing director Nicolas Raeder.

"With its hilly sections, the Mount Panorama Circuit is reminiscent of the Nordschleife and places very high demands on both the vehicle and the drivers. This is exactly where we're experienced from our stints in the Green Hell. And we clearly want to compete for victory in Australia.”

Porsche has one Bathurst 12 Hour crown to its name, Dirk Werner, Dennis Olsen and Matt Campbell teaming up in 2019 to win for Earl Bamber Motorsport.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.

