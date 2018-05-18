The rivalry that will define IndyCar's next decade

There's a lot going right for IndyCar, but one thing it's lacking is a major driver rivalry. Can a pair of young Americans change that?

"This is an American series. As much as we love Frenchmen, Australians and Kiwis, whatever, you want to see Americans at the front and I'm glad that it's a young generation - guys that are in their mid-twenties. So, if everything goes according to plan, this could be a rivalry that develops for the next decade or so."

Those words aren't just noise from a patriotic American, but a salient point made by one of IndyCar's new leading lights, Alexander Rossi, and it should be music to the ears of those running the series.