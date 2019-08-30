IndyCar
IndyCar / Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders in FP1

shares
comments
Portland IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders in FP1
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 6:53 PM

Colton Herta drove the Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda to the top of the time sheets at Portland’s road course, outpacing Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden.

The teenager who won at Circuit of The Americas and took pole at Road America set a 57.429sec around Portland’s 1.964-mile track, setting an average speed of 123.115mph to eclipse Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Rossi by 0.1245sec.

Dixon was a further 0.24sec adrift in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, just five hundredths ahead of Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet, who was the sole Bowtie representative in the Top 10.

Marco Andretti, Zach Veach and Ryan Hunter-Reay ensured all Andretti cars were in the top 10 after a strong test here two weeks ago.

James Hinchcliffe was sixth fastest for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda while temporary teammate Conor Daly – subbing for Alfa Romeo F1 third driver Marcus Ericsson, who is in Spa on standby – was 23rdin his first run for the Arrow SPM team this year. Daly, who is competing for his third team this year, was only 1.2sec off Hinch.

Felix Rosenqvist was top rookie in eighth, less than 0.3sec from Ganassi teammate Dixon, and ahead of last year’s winner Takuma Sato and last year’ polesitter Will Power.

Matheus Leist did a commendable job to clock P13 for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, while series returnee Max Chilton was similarly impressive with 14thfor Carlin Racing-Chevrolet.

FP2 begins at 2.40pm local (Pacific) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 18 57.4293     123.115
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 15 57.5538 0.1245 0.1245 122.849
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 19 57.7922 0.3629 0.2384 122.342
4 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 17 57.8504 0.4211 0.0582 122.219
5 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 16 57.9006 0.4713 0.0502 122.113
6 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 18 57.9479 0.5186 0.0473 122.013
7 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 19 57.9619 0.5326 0.0140 121.984
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 27 58.0262 0.5969 0.0643 121.848
9 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 18 58.1618 0.7325 0.1356 121.564
10 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 58.1906 0.7613 0.0288 121.504
11 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 21 58.2343 0.8050 0.0437 121.413
12 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 19 58.3294 0.9001 0.0951 121.215
13 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 23 58.3381 0.9088 0.0087 121.197
14 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 18 58.3436 0.9143 0.0055 121.186
15 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 17 58.4256 0.9963 0.0820 121.015
16 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 58.4616 1.0323 0.0360 120.941
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 20 58.4922 1.0629 0.0306 120.878
18 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 9 58.5005 1.0712 0.0083 120.861
19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 18 58.6232 1.1939 0.1227 120.608
20 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 58.6592 1.2299 0.0360 120.534
21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 15 58.8380 1.4087 0.1788 120.167
22 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 21 58.9895 1.5602 0.1515 119.859
23 United States Conor Daly United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 22 59.1828 1.7535 0.1933 119.467
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher

