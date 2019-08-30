IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland – facts and figures
The facts you need to know ahead of the 16th and penultimate round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway.
Track: 12-turn 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR
Race distance: 105 laps / 206.22 miles
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec
Firestone tires per entry:7 sets of primaries (8 for rookies), 4 sets of alternates, 5 sets of rain tires.
Cara Adams, chief engineer for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports, says: “For this year’s race, the Race Tire Engineering team has moved away from last year’s split alternate compound strategy, where different compounds were used on the left-side alternate tire and right-side alternate tire. Instead, we’re bringing the same tire design used at Mid-Ohio earlier this season. We expect this change to provide improved durability and balance in performance between the primary and alternate tires."
2018 race winner: Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).
Given the track’s absence from topline open-wheel racing schedules for 11 years, of the current grid only Sebastien Bourdais (twice) and Sato have won at Portland before. Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr. each won here three times, while two-time winners include Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Alex Zanardi, Gil de Ferran and Cristiano da Matta.
2018 pole winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet).
Qualifying record: Power, 57.3467sec, 123.577mph (2018)
Previous winners
1984 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing, March-Cosworth
1985 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1986 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1987 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Cosworth
1988 Danny Sullivan, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1989 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1991 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1992 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
1993 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet Ilmor
1994 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1995 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1996 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1997 Mark Blundell, Pac West Racing, Reynard-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1999 Gil de Ferran, Walker Racing, Reynard-Honda
2000 Gil de Ferran, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2001 Max Papis, Team Rahal, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2002 Cristiano da Matta, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Toyota
2003 Adrian Fernandez, Fernandez Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2004 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2005 Cristiano da Matta, PKV Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2006 AJ Allmendinger, Forsythe Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2007 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Panoz-Cosworth
2018 Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Portland
|Author
|David Malsher
