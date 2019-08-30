IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland – facts and figures

Track: 12-turn 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR

Race distance: 105 laps / 206.22 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec

Firestone tires per entry:7 sets of primaries (8 for rookies), 4 sets of alternates, 5 sets of rain tires.

Cara Adams, chief engineer for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports, says: “For this year’s race, the Race Tire Engineering team has moved away from last year’s split alternate compound strategy, where different compounds were used on the left-side alternate tire and right-side alternate tire. Instead, we’re bringing the same tire design used at Mid-Ohio earlier this season. We expect this change to provide improved durability and balance in performance between the primary and alternate tires."

2018 race winner: Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).

Given the track’s absence from topline open-wheel racing schedules for 11 years, of the current grid only Sebastien Bourdais (twice) and Sato have won at Portland before. Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr. each won here three times, while two-time winners include Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Alex Zanardi, Gil de Ferran and Cristiano da Matta.

2018 pole winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

Qualifying record: Power, 57.3467sec, 123.577mph (2018)

Previous winners

1984 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing, March-Cosworth

1985 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth

1986 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth

1987 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Cosworth

1988 Danny Sullivan, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1989 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1991 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1992 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

1993 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet Ilmor

1994 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor

1995 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor

1996 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

1997 Mark Blundell, Pac West Racing, Reynard-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor

1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

1999 Gil de Ferran, Walker Racing, Reynard-Honda

2000 Gil de Ferran, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda

2001 Max Papis, Team Rahal, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

2002 Cristiano da Matta, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Toyota

2003 Adrian Fernandez, Fernandez Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

2004 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

2005 Cristiano da Matta, PKV Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

2006 AJ Allmendinger, Forsythe Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth

2007 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Panoz-Cosworth

2018 Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda