IndyCar / Portland / Preview

IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland – facts and figures

shares
comments
IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland – facts and figures
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 7:18 PM

The facts you need to know ahead of the 16th and penultimate round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway.

Track: 12-turn 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR

Race distance: 105 laps / 206.22 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec

Firestone tires per entry:7 sets of primaries (8 for rookies), 4 sets of alternates, 5 sets of rain tires.
Cara Adams, chief engineer for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports, says: “For this year’s race, the Race Tire Engineering team has moved away from last year’s split alternate compound strategy, where different compounds were used on the left-side alternate tire and right-side alternate tire. Instead, we’re bringing the same tire design used at Mid-Ohio earlier this season. We expect this change to provide improved durability and balance in performance between the primary and alternate tires."

2018 race winner: Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).
Given the track’s absence from topline open-wheel racing schedules for 11 years, of the current grid only Sebastien Bourdais (twice) and Sato have won at Portland before. Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr. each won here three times, while two-time winners include Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Alex Zanardi, Gil de Ferran and Cristiano da Matta.

2018 pole winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

Qualifying record: Power, 57.3467sec, 123.577mph (2018)

Previous winners

1984          Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing, March-Cosworth
1985          Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1986          Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1987          Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Cosworth
1988          Danny Sullivan, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1989          Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1990          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1991          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1992          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
1993          Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet Ilmor
1994          Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1995          Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1996          Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1997          Mark Blundell, Pac West Racing, Reynard-Mercedes-Benz-Ilmor
1998          Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1999          Gil de Ferran, Walker Racing, Reynard-Honda
2000          Gil de Ferran, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2001          Max Papis, Team Rahal, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2002          Cristiano da Matta, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Toyota
2003          Adrian Fernandez, Fernandez Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2004          Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2005          Cristiano da Matta, PKV Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2006          AJ Allmendinger, Forsythe Racing, Lola-Ford-Cosworth
2007          Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing, Panoz-Cosworth
2018          Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda

 

Portland IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders in FP1

Portland IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders in FP1
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher

