IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads opening practice

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads opening practice
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 4:22 PM

Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and five-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon topped the times in first practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200, the 13th round of the season.

The #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda lapped the 2.258-mile road course in 66.0973sec, an average speed of 122.982mph.

He was 0.1482sec ahead of Spencer Pigot in the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, who edged Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden.

James Hinchcliffe was an encouraging fifth fastest for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda ahead of the fastest Andretti Autosport-Honda driver, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and the third Penske, that of Will Power.

Felix Rosenqvist was top rookie, taking full advantage of the extra set of Firestones granted to newbies, and finished up eighth, albeit half a second off his session-leading teammate.

Max Chilton’s Carlin-Chevrolet was 10th ahead of Jack Harvey, whose Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM entry is due to make its first start since Toronto.

Series returnee RC Enerson, who tested for Carlin in the offseason but hasn’t raced an IndyCar since 2016, did a fine job to get within 0.8sec of teammate Chilton and outpace both Zach Veach and Tony Kanaan.

Second practice starts at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time, and will see drivers try out the Firestone red-sidewalled alternate compounds for the first and only time before qualifying tomorrow afternoon.

Read Also:

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.0973  
2 21 United States Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing 1'06.2455 0.1482
3 22 France Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 1'06.2665 0.1692
4 2 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske 1'06.3064 0.2091
5 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'06.3611 0.2638
6 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 1'06.4494 0.3521
7 12 Australia Will Power Team Penske 1'06.5841 0.4868
8 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.6050 0.5077
9 18 France Sébastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing 1'06.7395 0.6422
10 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton Carlin 1'06.9364 0.8391
11 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 1'07.0360 0.9387
12 88 United States Colton Herta Harding Racing 1'07.0501 0.9528
13 27 United States Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 1'07.1043 1.0070
14 30 Japan Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.1472 1.0499
15 98 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport 1'07.2596 1.1623
16 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.2974 1.2001
17 15 United States Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.3284 1.2311
18 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'07.3309 1.2336
19 4 Brazil Matheus Leist A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.3676 1.2703
20 19 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.4195 1.3222
21 31 United States R.C. Enerson Carlin 1'07.6575 1.5602
22 26 United States Zach Veach Andretti Autosport 1'07.8430 1.7457
23 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.9431 1.8458
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Drivers Scott Dixon
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

