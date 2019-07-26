IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – facts and figures

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 13-turn 2.258-mile road course near Lexington, OH

Race distance: 90 laps / 203.22 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec

Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets of primaries, four sets of alternates, five sets of wets. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. Firestone chief engineer Cara Adams says: "This year the primary tire compound and construction are the same as the 2019 Barber primary tire. The alternate construction is the same as the primary, while the alternate compound for all four tire positions this year is similar to what was used on just the left side alternate tires for last year’s Mid-Ohio race. We’ve gone to one alternate compound on all tire positions to make the car more balanced moving from primaries to alternates based on driver feedback.”

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

Scott Dixon is the king of Mid-Ohio with five wins, all with Chip Ganassi Racing. Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Past winners in this weekend’s race are Dixon, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Rossi.

2018 pole winner: Rossi, 1min04.6802sec, 125.677mph.

Will Power and Michael Andretti have each won three pole positions at Mid-Ohio. Active Mid-Ohio pole winners this weekend include Power, Scott Dixon (x 2), Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais Pagenaud and Rossi.

Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min03.8700sec, 127.271mph (2016)

Previous winners

Formula A/F5000

1970 George Follmer, O’Neil Racing, Lotus-Ford

1971 Sam Posey, Champ Carr Inc., Surtees-Chevrolet

1973 Jody Scheckter, Taylor-Entin, Trojan-Chevrolet

1974 Brian Redman, Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet

1975 Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet

1976 Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet

Indy cars

1980 Johnny Rutherford, Chaparral Cars, Chaparral-Cosworth

1983 Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth (pictured above)

1984 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth

1985 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth

1986 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth

1987 Roberto Guerrero, Andy Granatelli, March-Cosworth

1988 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Lola-Chevrolet

1989 Teo Fabi, Porsche, March-Porsche

1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet

1991 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet

1992 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1993 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor

1994 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor

1995 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor

1996 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

1997 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

1998 Adrian Fernandez, Patrick Racing, Reynard-Ford

1999 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

2000 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda

2001 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda

2002 Patrick Carpentier, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford

2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford

2007 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2008 Ryan Briscoe, Penske Racing, Dallara-Honda

2009 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2010 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2011 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2012 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2013 Charlie Kimball, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda

2014 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Chevrolet

2015 Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda

2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda