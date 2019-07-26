IndyCar
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Preview

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – facts and figures

shares
comments
IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – facts and figures
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 12:19 PM

The facts and figures ahead of the 13th round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio held on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course.

Click here for the weekend schedule 

Track: 13-turn 2.258-mile road course near Lexington, OH

Race distance: 90 laps / 203.22 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec

Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets of primaries, four sets of alternates, five sets of wets. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. Firestone chief engineer Cara Adams says: "This year the primary tire compound and construction are the same as the 2019 Barber primary tire. The alternate construction is the same as the primary, while the alternate compound for all four tire positions this year is similar to what was used on just the left side alternate tires for last year’s Mid-Ohio race. We’ve gone to one alternate compound on all tire positions to make the car more balanced moving from primaries to alternates based on driver feedback.”

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Scott Dixon is the king of Mid-Ohio with five wins, all with Chip Ganassi Racing. Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Past winners in this weekend’s race are Dixon, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Rossi.

2018 pole winner: Rossi, 1min04.6802sec, 125.677mph.
Will Power and Michael Andretti have each won three pole positions at Mid-Ohio. Active Mid-Ohio pole winners this weekend include Power, Scott Dixon (x 2), Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais Pagenaud and Rossi.

Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min03.8700sec, 127.271mph (2016)

Previous winners

Formula A/F5000

1970          George Follmer, O’Neil Racing, Lotus-Ford
1971          Sam Posey, Champ Carr Inc., Surtees-Chevrolet
1973          Jody Scheckter, Taylor-Entin, Trojan-Chevrolet
1974          Brian Redman, Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1975          Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet
1976          Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet

Indy cars

1980          Johnny Rutherford, Chaparral Cars, Chaparral-Cosworth
1983          Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth (pictured above)
1984          Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1985          Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth
1986          Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth
1987          Roberto Guerrero, Andy Granatelli, March-Cosworth
1988          Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1989          Teo Fabi, Porsche, March-Porsche
1990          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1991          Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1992          Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1993          Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1994          Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor
1995          Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor
1996          Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1997          Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1998          Adrian Fernandez, Patrick Racing, Reynard-Ford
1999          Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
2000          Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2001          Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2002          Patrick Carpentier, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford
2003          Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford
2007          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2008          Ryan Briscoe, Penske Racing, Dallara-Honda
2009          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2010          Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2011          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2012          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2013          Charlie Kimball, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2014          Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Chevrolet
2015          Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda
2016          Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2017          Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2018          Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher

