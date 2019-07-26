IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – facts and figures
The facts and figures ahead of the 13th round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio held on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course.
Track: 13-turn 2.258-mile road course near Lexington, OH
Race distance: 90 laps / 203.22 miles
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds with a maximum single duration of 20sec
Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets of primaries, four sets of alternates, five sets of wets. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. Firestone chief engineer Cara Adams says: "This year the primary tire compound and construction are the same as the 2019 Barber primary tire. The alternate construction is the same as the primary, while the alternate compound for all four tire positions this year is similar to what was used on just the left side alternate tires for last year’s Mid-Ohio race. We’ve gone to one alternate compound on all tire positions to make the car more balanced moving from primaries to alternates based on driver feedback.”
2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Scott Dixon is the king of Mid-Ohio with five wins, all with Chip Ganassi Racing. Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Past winners in this weekend’s race are Dixon, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Rossi.
2018 pole winner: Rossi, 1min04.6802sec, 125.677mph.
Will Power and Michael Andretti have each won three pole positions at Mid-Ohio. Active Mid-Ohio pole winners this weekend include Power, Scott Dixon (x 2), Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais Pagenaud and Rossi.
Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min03.8700sec, 127.271mph (2016)
Previous winners
Formula A/F5000
1970 George Follmer, O’Neil Racing, Lotus-Ford
1971 Sam Posey, Champ Carr Inc., Surtees-Chevrolet
1973 Jody Scheckter, Taylor-Entin, Trojan-Chevrolet
1974 Brian Redman, Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1975 Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet
1976 Brian Redman, Carl Haas/Jim Hall, Lola-Chevrolet
Indy cars
1980 Johnny Rutherford, Chaparral Cars, Chaparral-Cosworth
1983 Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth (pictured above)
1984 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1985 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth
1986 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, March-Cosworth
1987 Roberto Guerrero, Andy Granatelli, March-Cosworth
1988 Emerson Fittipaldi, Patrick Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1989 Teo Fabi, Porsche, March-Porsche
1990 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1991 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Chevrolet
1992 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1993 Emerson Fittipaldi, Penske Racing, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1994 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor
1995 Al Unser Jr., Penske Racing, Penske-Ilmor
1996 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1997 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1998 Adrian Fernandez, Patrick Racing, Reynard-Ford
1999 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
2000 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2001 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Reynard-Honda
2002 Patrick Carpentier, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford
2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing, Reynard-Ford
2007 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2008 Ryan Briscoe, Penske Racing, Dallara-Honda
2009 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2010 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2011 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2012 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2013 Charlie Kimball, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2014 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Chevrolet
2015 Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dallara-Honda
2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice
|Fri 23 Aug
|
15:00
14:00
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 23 Aug
|
19:15
18:15
|
|Final Practice
|Sat 24 Aug
|
22:15
21:15
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
21:30
20:30
|
