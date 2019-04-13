Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Long Beach / Qualifying report

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi beats Dixon, Power to pole

shares
comments
Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi beats Dixon, Power to pole
By:
1h ago

Alexander Rossi delivered a brilliant qualifying lap to score his second consecutive Long Beach IndyCar pole by over a quarter of a second to beat Scott Dixon, the three Team Penske-Chevrolets and Graham Rahal.

Andretti Autosport-Honda driver Rossi lapped the 1.968-mile course in 66.481s, at an average speed of 106.569mph, to beat Dixon by 0.2668sec. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver appeared to be on a faster run but abandoned his effort at Turn 9.

Will Power, despite struggling through practice, conjured up a time – albeit 0.4sec off pole – good enough to beat Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud, as well as Rahal's Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport) was the surprise exclusion at the end of Q2 as he tried to advance using scuffed alternate compound Firestones to save himself a new set for the Firestone Fast Six. He will start alongside Barber Motorsports Park winner Takuma Sato in the second RLLR-Honda, who tried the exact same tactic.

Patricio O’Ward slotted his Carlin Racing-Chevy into ninth alongside his former Indy Lights rival and teammate Colton Herta of Harding Steinbrenner Racing, with Marco Andretti in 11th.

Ganassi’s second car, that of Felix Rosenqvist, blew his chances of making it into the Firestone Fast Six, having just claimed second-fastest time during Q2. He locked up under braking at the end of the back straight, and skidded down the escape road where he thumped into a tire barrier, bringing out the red flags. He lost his two fastest times and will start 12th.

Tony Kanaan shunted at Turn 6 during Q1 Group 1, just after using an early switch to red alternate tires to lift his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy into the top six to advance to Q2. The inevitable red flag that followed cost him his best times, but also occurred late enough in the segment that it killed off the chances of those who hadn’t yet set a time on alternate Firestones.

These included both Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda drivers, James Hinchcliffe and Marcus Ericsson, as well as Santino Ferrucci in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda and Ed Jones in the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Three-time Long Beach winner Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing Vasser-Sullivan Honda was eliminated in Q1 Group 2 by a wall-brushing late effort from Herta, while Max Chilton (Carlin), Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank-SPM), Matheus Leist (Foyt), Zach Veach (Andretti) and Spencer Pigot (ECR) also dropped out.

Firestone Fast Six:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.4811  
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.7479 0.2668
3 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'06.8748 0.3937
4 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'06.9096 0.4285
5 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'07.1877 0.7066
6 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.3052 0.8241

Q2:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.6566  
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.7644 0.1078
3 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'06.9328 0.2762
4 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'06.9620 0.3054
5 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.0414 0.3848
6 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.0710 0.4144
7 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.1520 0.4954
8 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.2626 0.6060
9 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'07.2764 0.6198
10 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'07.7721 1.1155
11 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.3746 1.7180
12 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'08.4410 1.7844

Q1 Group 2:

POs. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.8621  
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.0080 0.1459
3 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'07.1474 0.2853
4 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.2040 0.3419
5 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'07.2201 0.3580
6 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'07.2620 0.3999
7 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.3135 0.4514
8 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'07.4577 0.5956
9 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'07.5287 0.6666
10 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.7317 0.8696
11 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.7822 0.9201
12 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.8763 1.0142

Q1 Group 1:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.7245  
2 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.7307 0.0062
3 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.7836 0.0591
4 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.8102 0.0857
5 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'08.0121 0.2876
6 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'08.0811 0.3566
7 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.1008 0.3763
8 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.1811 0.4566
9 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.7711 1.0466
10 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.9516 1.2271
11 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 3'22.3800 2'14.6555
Next article
Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Rahal, Dixon in third practice

Previous article

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Rahal, Dixon in third practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Four drivers in top-10 at Richmond lose their starting positions Richmond
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Four drivers in top-10 at Richmond lose their starting positions

1h ago
Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes

Austin MotoGP: Marquez on pole, Dovizioso out in Q1 Article
MotoGP

Austin MotoGP: Marquez on pole, Dovizioso out in Q1

Latest videos
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3

Apr 10, 2019
Fernando Alonso tests an IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway 01:15
IndyCar

Fernando Alonso tests an IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway

Apr 10, 2019

News in depth
Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi beats Dixon, Power to pole
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi beats Dixon, Power to pole

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Rahal, Dixon in third practice
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Rahal, Dixon in third practice

Hunter-Reay: Missed Long Beach chances “always on my mind”
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay: Missed Long Beach chances “always on my mind”

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.