IndyCar / Long Beach / Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Rahal, Dixon in third practice

By:
1h ago

Defending Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi hit the top of the times in the final seconds of third practice, nudging aside Graham Rahal by 0.1278sec.

Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.968-mile street course in 67.0588sec, an average speed of 105.651mph, to jump ahead of Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Fourth fastest, and within quarter of a second of the top spot was Friday morning pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay in the second-quickest Andretti Autosport car.

Simon Pagenaud, echoing his fine performance in practice and qualifying here at Long Beach last year, was fifth fastest and top Chevrolet runner, edging Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 0.045sec.

Their teammate Will Power was 10th, as he plays catch up after yesterday’s issue, when his rear tires were mounted left on right and right on left.

In between Newgarden and Power lay three rookies – Colton Herta of Harding Steinbrenner Racing, Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi entry and Carlin-Chevrolet’s new star, Patricio O’Ward.

Several drivers rubbed walls and ended up in runoff areas, including pacesetter Rossi, but there were no session stoppages, despite Matheus Leist needing a push-start from the AMR Safety Team.

Qualifying begins at 12.10pm local (Pacific) Time.

Practice times:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.0588  
2 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.1866 0.1278
3 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.2257 0.1669
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.2949 0.2361
5 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'07.4032 0.3444
6 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.4484 0.3896
7 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'07.4785 0.4197
8 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.4954 0.4366
9 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'07.5045 0.4457
10 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'07.5261 0.4673
11 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.5318 0.4730
12 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'07.5363 0.4775
13 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.5684 0.5096
14 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'07.6431 0.5843
15 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'07.6433 0.5845
16 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.7473 0.6885
17 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.8318 0.7730
18 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.8936 0.8348
19 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.9158 0.8570
20 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.9663 0.9075
21 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'07.9799 0.9211
22 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.1576 1.0988
23 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.1692 1.1104
Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher
