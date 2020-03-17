IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Long Beach / Breaking news

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

shares
comments
GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 3:22 PM

Jim Michaelian, CEO and president of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, is still aiming find a slot in the IndyCar schedule that could work for the Californian city, for IndyCar and for IMSA.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach’s traditional April slot means it has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to America’s increasingly stringent regulations and advisements regarding crowd numbers. On Monday night, the Trump administration even advised citizens to not gather in groups of more than 10.

IndyCar has canceled its first four races, while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has postponed the Sebring 12 Hours until November. The loss of Long Beach would mean each series has lost its third round, while the current advice from the USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] – that organizers should cancel or postpone events for the next eight weeks – would also put on ice another round from each schedule: IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course on May 9, and IMSA’s Mid-Ohio round on May 3.

However, all hope is not lost regarding Long Beach still hosting its 46th Grand Prix in 2020. Should Michaelian find an opening, it would probably be as part of IndyCar’s western swing in September, although keeping IMSA as prestigious support series would be trickier.

While IndyCar could possibly compete at Long Beach on the weekend between Portland (Sept. 6th) and Laguna Seca (Sept. 20th), that is the weekend when IMSA runs Laguna Seca. However, IndyCar’s guarantee that Laguna would host the series finale applied only in 2019, so both series could theoretically race at Long Beach on Sept. 26-27. So too, IndyCar and IMSA are also currently free for the August 29-30 weekend.

No less of a consideration for Michaelian is finding a slot that works for the City of Long Beach, the Long Beach Convention Center and the various businesses in the immediate area.

“We are continuing conversations with IndyCar and IMSA to see if we can reschedule the Acura Grand Prix for later this year,” Michaelian told Motorsport.com. “It’s not an easy task coordinating all of the various elements together again, but we are giving it our best effort.

“Barring that, we will notify all our spectators and clients that the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be here next April 16-18.”

Long Beach debuted as a Formula 5000 race in 1975, became a Formula 1 Grand Prix the following year, and switched to Indy car racing in 1984. Reflecting on the threat to Long Beach’s continuous run of annual grands prix, Michaelian went on: “Yes, we are very disappointed that we were not able to conduct the 2020 Acura Grand Prix in April because it was looking like it was going to be another fabulous weekend in Long Beach.

"But everyone’s safety and well-being were foremost in our minds and thus the steps we took were the right thing to do.”

Related video

Next article
IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

Previous article

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , IMSA
Event Long Beach
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

2
Formula 1

Sainz goes into voluntary quarantine after Australian GP

1h
3
BTCC

BTCC postpones season until mid-May due to coronavirus

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

27m
5
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Indy

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Indy

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy
Indy

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Promoted: Why Wickens believes Askew and O’Ward will star in 2020
Indy

Promoted: Why Wickens believes Askew and O’Ward will star in 2020

Detroit GP continues preparing for IndyCar, IMSA
Indy

Detroit GP continues preparing for IndyCar, IMSA

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.