McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

The Supercars ace is currently set to make his IndyCar debut with Team Penske at GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, a one-off deal struck after a successful pre-season testing program.

It's widely-tipped to be the start of a full-time transition into the US series, and the 26-year-old Kiwi starred in pre-season Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas, clocking third fastest time.

That debut, however, has been plunged into doubt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

IndyCar has cancelled every race up until the Indy GP, while the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for gatherings of over 50 people not to take place for the next eight weeks – a timeframe that includes the May 9 on the IMS road course.

In a column for personal sponsor Grove Racing, McLaughlin wrote that, while disappointed at the prospect of his Indy debut being delayed, he was maintaining a philosophical view of the issue.

"There’s so much speculation right now with the IndyCar schedule. But that’s all it is, speculation," he wrote.

"As I write this now, I know there’s a fair degree of doubt on the Indy Grand Prix taking place at Indianapolis in early May – but let’s just wait and see.

"There are way more important issues right now than racing cars, and while I’m disappointed at how this is potentially playing out, I’m not losing sight of the big picture."

The Kiwi continues to lead the Supercars standings thanks to his Adelaide 500 efforts, following the cancellation of last weekend's Albert Park races.

