IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar cancels all races through April

shares
comments
IndyCar cancels all races through April
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 3:51 PM

IndyCar has announced its races at St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas are canceled.

Despite yesterday’s decision to continue the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg but behind closed doors, and Road To Indy support events taking to the 1.8-mile street/runway course today, IndyCar has elected not to take the risk.

The IndyCar statement reads: "After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT IndyCar Series events through April.

“This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.  

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.  

“We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule."

The fifth and sixth races on the schedule are the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 104th Indianapolis 500.

Related video

Next article
Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout

Previous article

Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:45
09:45
Practice 2
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
10:30
13:30
Qualifying
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
13:45
16:45
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
12:20
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

16m
2
Formula 1

How F1 can slot lost races back into the calendar

1h
3
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

4
Formula 1

Bahrain, Vietnam GPs called off over coronavirus outbreak

3h
5
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 season could now start in June

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar cancels all races through April
Indy

IndyCar cancels all races through April

Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout
Indy

Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout

IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled
Indy

IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through
Indy

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

IndyCar will race at St. Petersburg but with no fans allowed
Indy

IndyCar will race at St. Petersburg but with no fans allowed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.