IndyCar / Long Beach / Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads first practice

By:
24m ago

Ryan Hunter-Reay sent Andretti Autosport-Honda to the top of the times in the opening practice session for this weekend’s 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 2012 champion and 2010 Long Beach winner lapped the 1.968-mile course in 67.9335sec with his final lap to beat reigning champion and 2015 race winner Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by 0.1704sec.

Rookie Colton Herta, who last month became the youngest ever winner of an Indy car race, was third fastest for Harding Steinbrenner Racing, a quarter second off the top spot.

Graham Rahal’s final lap in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda was enough to edge him ahead of defending race winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti), and 2017 winner James Hinchcliffe of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Felix Rosenqvist, like all the rookies, took full advantage of his extra set of primary tires to clock 24 laps, and finished the session seventh in the second Ganassi machine.

The three Team Penske cars of Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Will Power headed up the Chevrolet charge in positions 8 through 10, while AJ Foyt Racing – which won the race here with Takuma Sato six years ago – showed a decent turn of pace with 11th and 13th fastest times.

Practice times:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.9335  
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'08.1039 0.1704
3 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'08.1844 0.2509
4 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.3496 0.4161
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.4134 0.4799
6 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.4314 0.4979
7 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'08.4648 0.5313
8 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'08.5168 0.5833
9 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'08.5246 0.5911
10 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'08.5771 0.6436
11 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.5963 0.6628
12 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.7295 0.7960
13 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.7920 0.8585
14 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.8235 0.8900
15 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.8457 0.9122
16 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'08.8460 0.9125
17 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.9120 0.9785
18 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.9132 0.9797
19 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.9951 1.0616
20 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'09.0188 1.0853
21 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'09.1106 1.1771
22 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'09.1293 1.1958
23 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.2879 1.3544
Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history
Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay
Author David Malsher
