Long Beach IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads first practice

The 2012 champion and 2010 Long Beach winner lapped the 1.968-mile course in 67.9335sec with his final lap to beat reigning champion and 2015 race winner Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by 0.1704sec.

Rookie Colton Herta, who last month became the youngest ever winner of an Indy car race, was third fastest for Harding Steinbrenner Racing, a quarter second off the top spot.

Graham Rahal’s final lap in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda was enough to edge him ahead of defending race winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti), and 2017 winner James Hinchcliffe of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Felix Rosenqvist, like all the rookies, took full advantage of his extra set of primary tires to clock 24 laps, and finished the session seventh in the second Ganassi machine.

The three Team Penske cars of Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Will Power headed up the Chevrolet charge in positions 8 through 10, while AJ Foyt Racing – which won the race here with Takuma Sato six years ago – showed a decent turn of pace with 11th and 13th fastest times.

