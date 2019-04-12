Sign in
IndyCar / Long Beach / Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Dixon edges Hunter-Reay in second practice

Long Beach IndyCar: Dixon edges Hunter-Reay in second practice
By:
59m ago

Chip Ganassi Racing’s five-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon led Friday afternoon practice at Long Beach, beating the morning pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.0494sec.

Andretti Autosport’s Hunter-Reay was fastest on the primary tires in the opening 20mins, although Team Penske-Chevrolet’s championship leader Josef Newgarden was the first driver to lay down a fast lap on alternate tires and eclipsed him.

Hunter-Reay then responded but was beaten by Dixon in the dying seconds of the session, the New Zealand legend clocking 67.7940sec, an average speed of 104.505mph around the 1.968-mile course.

Hunter-Reay clung on to second, but was only 0.0433sec ahead of rookie Felix Rosenqvist in the second of the Ganassi cars.

Newgarden was top Chevrolet runner in fourth ahead of Carlin Racing’s Patricio O’Ward, who was within a quarter-second of Dixon’s pacesetting lap.

Defending race-winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti) was sixth-fastest ahead of Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda), who survived a spin.

Simon Pagenaud, who qualified third here last season, was eighth ahead of 2017 race winner James Hinchcliffe of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Marco Andretti.

Tony Kanaan was an encouraging 12th, but his AJ Foyt Racing teammate Matheus Leist stopped on track at Turn 9, bringing out a red flag and receiving a five-minute penalty.

Will Power was only 15th fastest in the third Penske, while neither Dale Coyne Racing nor Ed Carpenter Racing excelled, all four of the teams' cars finishing between 18th and 23rd.

Practice times:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.7940  
2 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.8434 0.0494
3 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.8867 0.0927
4 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.9648 0.1708
5 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'08.0303 0.2363
6 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.0810 0.2870
7 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.1289 0.3349
8 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'08.2326 0.4386
9 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.3621 0.5681
10 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.3936 0.5996
11 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'08.3954 0.6014
12 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.3971 0.6031
13 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'08.4109 0.6169
14 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.4410 0.6470
15 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'08.5084 0.7144
16 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.5580 0.7640
17 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.6274 0.8334
18 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.6642 0.8702
19 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.7006 0.9066
20 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.8327 1.0387
21 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.8596 1.0656
22 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'08.9504 1.1564
23 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.9593 1.1653
Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Drivers Scott Dixon
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher
