Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history
The facts and figures ahead of the fourth round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – and the winners from its F1 history, too.
Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course in Long Beach, California.
Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.
Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets primary (eight for rookies, with the extra set to be used in FP1), four sets alternate
2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)
Al Unser Jr. holds the record number of wins at Long Beach, with 6. Of the active drivers, Sebastien Bourdais has won here 3 times, Will Power 2 times, while Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud and James Hinchcliffe have 1 Long Beach win each.
(Pagenaud also has two overall Long Beach wins in the American Le Mans Series, while Dixon, Hinchcliffe and Ed Jones have each won the Indy Lights race here).
1990: The Galles/Kraco Lola-Chevrolet of Al Unser Jr. heads for the third of his record-setting six Long Beach wins.
2018 pole winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)
Mario Andretti (Formula 5000 and IndyCar) and Helio Castroneves (IndyCar) have the record number of pole positions at Long Beach, with 4. Of the currently active drivers, Power has 3, Bourdais has 2 and Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Rossi have 1 each.
Qualifying lap record: Castroneves (Team Penske), 1:06.2254sec, 106.980mph, 2017
Previous winners
Formula 5000
1975 Brian Redman, Carl A. Haas Racing (Formula 5000)
Formula 1
1976 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus
1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Gilles Villeneuve led the first half of the ’78 GP of Long Beach but collided with a backmarker. On his return in ’79 he made no mistakes, taking pole and leading every lap in the Ferrari 312T4.
1979 Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
1980 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
1981 Alan Jones, Williams
1982 Niki Lauda, McLaren
1983 John Watson, McLaren
CART/Champ Car/IndyCar
1984 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1985 Mario Andretti, Newman Haas Racing
1986 Michael Andretti, Kraco Racing
1987 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1988 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing
1989 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing
1990 Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing
1991 Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing
1992 Danny Sullivan, Galles/Kraco Racing
1993 Paul Tracy, Team Penske
1994 Al Unser Jr., Team Penske
1995 Al Unser Jr., Team Penske
1996 Jimmy Vasser, Chip Ganassi Racing
1997 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1999 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing
2000 Paul Tracy, Team Green
2001 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
In the 2002 GP of Long Beach, Michael Andretti scored the 42nd and last win of his Indy car career.
2002 Michael Andretti, Team Green
2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2004 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2005 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing
2006 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing
2007 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing
2008 Will Power, KV Racing
2009 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing
2010 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2011 Mike Conway, Andretti Autosport
2012 Will Power, Team Penske
2013 Takuma Sato, AJ Foyt Racing
2014 Mike Conway, Ed Carpenter Racing
2015 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
2017 James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
In the 2013 GP of Long Beach, Takuma Sato scored A.J. Foyt Racing's first win since Airton Dare's triumph at Kansas in 2002, and the team's first non-oval victory since the legendary team owner himself won at Silverstone in 1978!
