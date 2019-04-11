Sign in
IndyCar / Long Beach / Preview

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history

Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history
By:
Co-author: IndyCar Series
30m ago

The facts and figures ahead of the fourth round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – and the winners from its F1 history, too.

Click here for the weekend schedule 

Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course in Long Beach, California.

Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets primary (eight for rookies, with the extra set to be used in FP1), four sets alternate

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)
Al Unser Jr. holds the record number of wins at Long Beach, with 6. Of the active drivers, Sebastien Bourdais has won here 3 times, Will Power 2 times, while Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud and James Hinchcliffe have 1 Long Beach win each.
(Pagenaud also has two overall Long Beach wins in the American Le Mans Series, while Dixon, Hinchcliffe and Ed Jones have each won the Indy Lights race here).

1990: The Galles/Kraco Lola-Chevrolet of Al Unser Jr. heads for the third of his record-setting six Long Beach wins.

1990: The Galles/Kraco Lola-Chevrolet of Al Unser Jr. heads for the third of his record-setting six Long Beach wins.

Photo by: LAT Images

2018 pole winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)
Mario Andretti (Formula 5000 and IndyCar) and Helio Castroneves (IndyCar) have the record number of pole positions at Long Beach, with 4. Of the currently active drivers, Power has 3, Bourdais has 2 and Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Rossi have 1 each.

Qualifying lap record: Castroneves (Team Penske), 1:06.2254sec, 106.980mph, 2017

Previous winners

Formula 5000
1975   Brian Redman, Carl A. Haas Racing (Formula 5000)

Formula 1
1976   Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
1977   Mario Andretti, Lotus
1978   Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

Gilles Villeneuve led the first half of the '78 GP of Long Beach but collided with a backmarker. On his return in '79 he made no mistakes, taking pole and leading every lap in the Ferrari 312T4.

Gilles Villeneuve led the first half of the ’78 GP of Long Beach but collided with a backmarker. On his return in ’79 he made no mistakes, taking pole and leading every lap in the Ferrari 312T4.

Photo by: LAT Images

1979   Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
1980   Nelson Piquet, Brabham
1981   Alan Jones, Williams
1982   Niki Lauda, McLaren
1983   John Watson, McLaren

CART/Champ Car/IndyCar
1984   Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1985   Mario Andretti, Newman Haas Racing
1986   Michael Andretti, Kraco Racing
1987   Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing
1988   Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing
1989   Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing
1990   Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing
1991   Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing
1992   Danny Sullivan, Galles/Kraco Racing
1993   Paul Tracy, Team Penske
1994   Al Unser Jr., Team Penske
1995   Al Unser Jr., Team Penske
1996   Jimmy Vasser, Chip Ganassi Racing
1997   Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1998   Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing
1999   Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing
2000   Paul Tracy, Team Green
2001   Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

In the 2002 GP of Long Beach, Michael Andretti scored the 42nd and last win of his Indy car career.

In the 2002 GP of Long Beach, Michael Andretti scored the 42nd and last win of his Indy car career.

Photo by: John Francis

2002   Michael Andretti, Team Green
2003   Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2004   Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2005   Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing
2006   Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing
2007   Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing
2008   Will Power, KV Racing
2009   Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing
2010   Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2011   Mike Conway, Andretti Autosport
2012   Will Power, Team Penske
2013   Takuma Sato, AJ Foyt Racing
2014   Mike Conway, Ed Carpenter Racing
2015   Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
2016   Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
2017   James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
2018   Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport

In the 2013 GP of Long Beach, Takuma Sato scored A.J. Foyt Racing's first win since Airton Dare's triumph at Kansas in 2002, and the team's first non-oval victory since the legendary team owner himself won at Silverstone in 1978!

In the 2013 GP of Long Beach, Takuma Sato scored A.J. Foyt Racing's first win since Airton Dare's triumph at Kansas in 2002, and the team's first non-oval victory since the legendary team owner himself won at Silverstone in 1978!

Photo by: IndyCar Series

