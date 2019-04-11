Grand Prix of Long Beach – facts, figures and history

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course in Long Beach, California.

Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Seven sets primary (eight for rookies, with the extra set to be used in FP1), four sets alternate

2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)

Al Unser Jr. holds the record number of wins at Long Beach, with 6. Of the active drivers, Sebastien Bourdais has won here 3 times, Will Power 2 times, while Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud and James Hinchcliffe have 1 Long Beach win each.

(Pagenaud also has two overall Long Beach wins in the American Le Mans Series, while Dixon, Hinchcliffe and Ed Jones have each won the Indy Lights race here).



1990: The Galles/Kraco Lola-Chevrolet of Al Unser Jr. heads for the third of his record-setting six Long Beach wins. Photo by: LAT Images

2018 pole winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)

Mario Andretti (Formula 5000 and IndyCar) and Helio Castroneves (IndyCar) have the record number of pole positions at Long Beach, with 4. Of the currently active drivers, Power has 3, Bourdais has 2 and Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Rossi have 1 each.

Qualifying lap record: Castroneves (Team Penske), 1:06.2254sec, 106.980mph, 2017

Previous winners



Formula 5000

1975 Brian Redman, Carl A. Haas Racing (Formula 5000)

Formula 1

1976 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus

1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

Gilles Villeneuve led the first half of the ’78 GP of Long Beach but collided with a backmarker. On his return in ’79 he made no mistakes, taking pole and leading every lap in the Ferrari 312T4. Photo by: LAT Images

1979 Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

1980 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1981 Alan Jones, Williams

1982 Niki Lauda, McLaren

1983 John Watson, McLaren

CART/Champ Car/IndyCar

1984 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing

1985 Mario Andretti, Newman Haas Racing

1986 Michael Andretti, Kraco Racing

1987 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing

1988 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing

1989 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing

1990 Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing

1991 Al Unser Jr., Galles/Kraco Racing

1992 Danny Sullivan, Galles/Kraco Racing

1993 Paul Tracy, Team Penske

1994 Al Unser Jr., Team Penske

1995 Al Unser Jr., Team Penske

1996 Jimmy Vasser, Chip Ganassi Racing

1997 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing

1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing

2000 Paul Tracy, Team Green

2001 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

In the 2002 GP of Long Beach, Michael Andretti scored the 42nd and last win of his Indy car career. Photo by: John Francis

2002 Michael Andretti, Team Green

2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing

2004 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing

2005 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing

2006 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas Racing

2007 Sebastien Bourdais, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing

2008 Will Power, KV Racing

2009 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing

2010 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

2011 Mike Conway, Andretti Autosport

2012 Will Power, Team Penske

2013 Takuma Sato, AJ Foyt Racing

2014 Mike Conway, Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

2017 James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport