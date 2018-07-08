Sign in
IndyCar / Iowa / Practice report

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden leads final practice, Pagenaud blows engine

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 8, 2018, 12:05 AM

The top five drivers in the IndyCar championship filled the top five spots in final practice for the Iowa Corn 300, as drivers ran in traffic, but Simon Pagenaud suffered the third Chevrolet failure in just two weeks.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Newgarden’s fastest lap in the #1 Team Penske-Chevrolet was a 176.772mph (18.2065sec), heading Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in second and third for Andretti Autosport. Rossi, in particular, seemed able to sit close behind other cars and time his passing to perfection, much as he did on his way to third place at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway in April.

Fourth and sixth fastest were the Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Scott Dixon and Ed Jones sandwiching polesitter Will Power. But it was the Penske of Simon Pagenaud that caused concern, blowing its engine approximately eight minutes before the end of the session. This came just a few days after teammate Power suffered engine failure at Road America at the start of the race, and then again in the Iowa test last week.

Takuma Sato was eighth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Tony Kanaan put AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy into the top 10.

Zach Veach was 10th for Andretti Autosport, but Marco Andretti’s setup problems from qualifying carried over into the race setup running, and he wound up 22nd and last.

The Iowa Corn 300 starts at 1.30pm local (Central) time tomorrow.

IndyCar, Iowa final practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  85 18.2065     176.772
2 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  80 18.2583 0.0518 0.0518 176.271
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  62 18.4284 0.2219 0.1701 174.643
4 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  73 18.4824 0.2759 0.0540 174.133
5 12 australia  Will Power  102 18.5242 0.3177 0.0418 173.740
6 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  70 18.5644 0.3579 0.0402 173.364
7 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  76 18.6088 0.4023 0.0444 172.950
8 30 japan  Takuma Sato  77 18.6223 0.4158 0.0135 172.825
9 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  50 18.7464 0.5399 0.1241 171.681
10 26 united_states  Zach Veach  83 18.8221 0.6156 0.0757 170.990
11 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  68 18.8632 0.6567 0.0411 170.618
12 6 canada  Robert Wickens  78 18.8931 0.6866 0.0299 170.348
13 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  49 18.9048 0.6983 0.0117 170.242
14 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  70 18.9223 0.7158 0.0175 170.085
15 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  62 18.9577 0.7512 0.0354 169.767
16 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  45 19.0232 0.8167 0.0655 169.183
17 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  35 19.0263 0.8198 0.0031 169.155
18 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  73 19.1323 0.9258 0.1060 168.218
19 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  72 19.1756 0.9691 0.0433 167.838
20 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  70 19.2108 1.0043 0.0352 167.531
21 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  48 19.2259 1.0194 0.0151 167.399
22 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  44 19.2377 1.0312 0.0118 167.297
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Location Iowa Speedway
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

