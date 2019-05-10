Sign in
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis / Practice report

IndyCar GP: Power leads Pigot in disrupted first practice

By:
1h ago

Will Power topped the opening NTT IndyCar Series practice session for tomorrow’s Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

After temporary returnee Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Helio Castroneves spun, stalled and brought out a red flag with 2min30sec of the session still to go, drivers were able to hit the track for one final flying lap, and Power leapt from eighth to first with a 69.289sec lap, an average speed of 126.721mph.

Fellow Chevrolet runner Spencer Pigot was only 0.1366sec slower around the 2.439-mile 14-turn course driving the Ed Carpenter Racing entry, heading Scott Dixon by a mere 0.0280sec.

Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Felix Rosenqvist took a trip through the Turn 1 grass and came to a halt but didn’t stall and, the Swede wound up quickest of the rookies in fourth, 0.0736 behind his teammate.

In ambient temperatures of only 50degF and 60degF track temps, the black primary tires had appeared to struggle to get up to temperature, but the last-minute sprint in fact saw not only Power but also six other cars improve, including two of his Penske teammates, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud, who finished fifth and eighth.

Sandwiched between them were the two fastest Andretti Autosport-Hondas of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach, while Alexander Rossi was 10th in a third Andretti car.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal were ninth and 13th respectively, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s James Hinchcliffe led semi teammate Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing car in 11th and 12th.

Patricio O’Ward, recently announced as a Red Bull Junior Team driver, spun his Carlin-Chevrolet while still warming up his tires early in the session and caused a red flag when he stalled but finished 16th, within half a second of Power’s top lap.

Only Brazilian veterans Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan were more than a second away from P1.

Second practice begins at 12.15pm local (Eastern) time with qualifying at 4.35pm.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'09.2890  
2 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.4256 0.1366
3 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.4536 0.1646
4 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.5272 0.2382
5 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'09.5282 0.2392
6 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.5339 0.2449
7 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.5356 0.2466
8 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'09.5482 0.2592
9 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.6161 0.3271
10 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.6213 0.3323
11 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'09.6220 0.3330
12 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'09.6711 0.3821
13 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.7121 0.4231
14 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.7225 0.4335
15 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 1'09.7411 0.4521
16 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 1'09.7656 0.4766
17 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'09.8241 0.5351
18 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'09.8783 0.5893
19 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'10.0381 0.7491
20 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'10.0616 0.7726
21 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'10.0742 0.7852
22 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.0915 0.8025
23 23 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Team Penske 1'10.2992 1.0102
24 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'10.7565 1.4675
