IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Toronto
12 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
18 Jul
-
20 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta top again in third practice

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta top again in third practice
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 3:33 PM

Colton Herta set fastest lap in final practice before qualifying, his Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda edging Spencer Pigot’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, as Alexander Rossi and Graham Rahal each showed marked improvements on their Friday performances.

Herta’s 65.705sec lap on primary tires was faster than he lapped on the softer alternates yesterday, and beat Pigot by just 0.0577sec while heading a total of seven Americans in the Top 10.

Behind Pigot, Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda showed an encouraging leap forward on fresh primaries, lapping 0.17sec off top spot ahead of James Hinchcliffe who continues to shine this weekend in the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Santino Ferrucci headed the session for much of the time in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, and finished up just a couple of hundredths quicker than local hero Graham Rahal whose Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda made a big step forward from yesterday.

Josef Newgarden in his repaired #2 Team Penske-Chevy was the fastest of his team, although teammate Will Power in 10th appeared to be testing the durability of the primaries with longer runs and still managed to set his fastest time on his final lap.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was eighth for Andretti Autosport, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the second Coyne (with Vasser-Sullivan) machine.

Series returnee RC Enerson spun his Carlin-Chevrolet out of Turn 9 and needed rescuing with the aid of a red flag, while Felix Rosenqvist dug his own way out of the Turn 4 sandtrap after a tortuous route back on track, but the Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver finished the session in 20th.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta Harding Racing 16 1'05.7048     123.717
2 United States Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing 22 1'05.7625 0.0577 0.0577 123.608
3 United States Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 15 1'05.8747 0.1699 0.1122 123.398
4 Canada James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 19 1'05.9580 0.2532 0.0833 123.242
5 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'05.9802 0.2754 0.0222 123.201
6 United States Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 1'06.0040 0.2992 0.0238 123.156
7 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske 18 1'06.0131 0.3083 0.0091 123.139
8 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 18 1'06.0208 0.3160 0.0077 123.125
9 France Sébastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing 18 1'06.0337 0.3289 0.0129 123.101
10 Australia Will Power Team Penske 17 1'06.0905 0.3857 0.0568 122.995
11 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'06.2461 0.5413 0.1556 122.706
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 18 1'06.4020 0.6972 0.1559 122.418
13 France Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 20 1'06.4791 0.7743 0.0771 122.276
14 Brazil Matheus Leist A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'06.5063 0.8015 0.0272 122.226
15 New Zealand Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'06.5406 0.8358 0.0343 122.163
16 Sweden Marcus Ericsson Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 21 1'06.6059 0.9011 0.0653 122.043
17 United Kingdom Max Chilton Carlin 19 1'06.6160 0.9112 0.0101 122.025
18 Japan Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 1'06.7119 1.0071 0.0959 121.849
19 United States R.C. Enerson Carlin 22 1'06.8150 1.1102 0.1031 121.661
20 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'06.9675 1.2627 0.1525 121.384
21 United States Zach Veach Andretti Autosport 20 1'07.0430 1.3382 0.0755 121.248
22 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport 21 1'07.0735 1.3687 0.0305 121.192
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'07.1802 1.4754 0.1067 121.000
View full results
Next article
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta fastest in FP2, Newgarden shunts

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta fastest in FP2, Newgarden shunts

Next article

Rossi and Honda re-sign with Andretti Autosport

Rossi and Honda re-sign with Andretti Autosport
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Practice Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
15:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
19:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
22:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
21:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds

Latest news

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway
Indy

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash
Indy

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020
Indy

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck
Indy

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes
Indy

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.