IndyCar
Toronto
12 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Iowa
18 Jul
-
20 Jul
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta fastest in FP2, Newgarden shunts

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta fastest in FP2, Newgarden shunts
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 8:26 PM

Colton Herta put the Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda at the top of the times in second IndyCar practice at Mid-Ohio, while Josef Newgarden shunted as he was about to start his first flying lap on Firestone’s alternate tires.

The #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet was lying 11th fastest when Newgarden headed out on Firestone ‘reds’, but when the championship leader dropped a wheel off the curb exiting Turn 9, the car spun through 180 degrees and backed hard into the tire wall on corner exit.

For causing a red flag, Newgarden was given a five-minute penalty, ending a session which restarted with less than two minutes to go, allowing drivers just one final crack at a representative time. However, most cars were tripping over each other, and there were no improvements.

Thus Herta’s 65.7292sec lap of the 2.258-mile road course – a 123.671mph lap – held firm, over two-tenths ahead of his nearest rivals and almost three-tenths clear of the fastest of his Andretti Autosport semi-teammates, Ryan Hunter-Reay in fifth.

Simon Pagenaud was second-fastest in the Team Penske-Chevrolet, pipping team Will Power who set his fastest time on Firestone primaries and was fastest on that harder compound.

Felix Rosenqvist was the top Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver in fourth, ahead of Hunter-Reay, while James Hinchcliffe was again fast in the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda in sixth.

Matheus Leist’s arrival in seventh for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet was a surprise upturn in fortunes for the beleaguered team, ahead of Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM-Honda.

Surprisingly for the second straight session, Alexander Rossi appeared to be struggling with the handling of his Andretti-Honda and languished in 13th, just ahead of teammate Zach Veach.

Rossi, who wasn't able to squeeze in a fast lap on the reds, said: "“Obviously, we’re not where we’d like to be at the end of the day. We tried a few different things, so we know what doesn’t work, but we need to find what does.

"We were hoping to get a good run in just before the red flag came out, so we can’t really gauge how we ended, we just know we need to work overnight to figure out what it is we’re missing. Luckily Ryan [Hunter-Reay] found something that was a little beneficial so hopefully we can take that and build off of it.”

RC Enerson was another impressive rookie, finishing the session 15th for Carlin-Chevrolet, ahead of teammate Max Chilton. Enerson, returning to the series for the first time in three years, caused a minor fracas at the end of the session, barging his way ahead of drivers who were trying to make a gap to try for one last flyer.

However, this was put down to simply not knowing the rule that following a late red flag in practice, so long as a car emerges from pitlane within 40sec of the following green, he is guaranteed an out-lap and a flyer.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 88 United States Colton Herta Harding Racing 1'05.7292  
2 22 France Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 1'05.9313 0.2021
3 12 Australia Will Power Team Penske 1'05.9935 0.2643
4 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.0218 0.2926
5 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 1'06.0286 0.2994
6 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'06.0318 0.3026
7 4 Brazil Matheus Leist A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'06.1627 0.4335
8 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 1'06.2480 0.5188
9 21 United States Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing 1'06.3491 0.6199
10 18 France Sébastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing 1'06.4366 0.7074
11 2 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske 1'06.5707 0.8415
12 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'06.5765 0.8473
13 27 United States Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 1'06.5806 0.8514
14 26 United States Zach Veach Andretti Autosport 1'06.6510 0.9218
15 31 United States R.C. Enerson Carlin 1'06.6699 0.9407
16 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.7395 1.0103
17 19 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing 1'06.7523 1.0231
18 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton Carlin 1'06.7874 1.0582
19 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'06.9041 1.1749
20 30 Japan Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'06.9536 1.2244
21 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing 1'06.9650 1.2358
22 98 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport 1'07.1140 1.3848
23 15 United States Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.2755 1.5463
View full results

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Drivers Josef Newgarden , Colton Herta
Teams Harding Racing
Author David Malsher

