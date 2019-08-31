IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Portland / Qualifying report

Portland IndyCar: Herta beats Power to pole, Newgarden slips up

Portland IndyCar: Herta beats Power to pole, Newgarden slips up
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 11:31 PM

Rookie Colton Herta scored his second pole position of the season at Portland International Raceway, beating Will Power and Scott Dixon in a fantastic three-way scrap for the top spot, but points leader Josef Newgarden will start in the bottom half of the field.

The 19-year-old Herta started the final segment of qualifying on the primary tires, but pitted for the alternate compound Firestones to put in a last-effort flyer to lap the 1.964-mile course in 57.8111sec, an average of 122.302mph.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power elected to go for just a ‘one-and-done’ effort, but after a lock-up into the first corner which flat-spotted his right-front tire – “my fault for not warming the brakes better” – he fell an agonizing 0.0192sec of claiming pole.

A mere 0.0052sec behind him was the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Scott Dixon, a strong effort after looking strong but not great through the weekend.

Jack Harvey was arguably the star of the session, the Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM-Honda landing an excellent fourth place to beat the second Ganassi car of Felix Rosenqvist by six hundredths of a second and Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Ryan Hunter-Reay by eight hundredths.

Andretti Autosport’s title challenger Alexander Rossi fell 0.0277sec short of making it into the Firestone Fast Six, his only mollification being well ahead of Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud.

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s James Hinchcliffe qualified eighth, 0.16sec behind Harvey’s best in Q2, and only a couple of hundredths ahead of his temporary teammate Conor Daly. The Indiana native, who is subbing for Marcus Ericsson while the Swede attends the Spa Formula 1 race with Alfa Romeo, raced for Carlin at Gateway, and will race for Andretti Autosport in the finale. He had never even practiced the Portland track on the simulator before this weekend.

Spencer Pigot, after a tough weekend, clocked a commendable 10th for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Zach Veach’s Andretti Autosport car, and Sebastien Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing-Honda which suffered low fuel pressure on his best lap and had to settle for 12th.

In Q1 Group 1, Newgarden dropped a wheel in the dirt at Turn 8 on what should have been his best lap, and then suffered snap oversteer in Turn 6 on his last chance. In a segment where just 0.55sec covered the 11 cars, those issues consigned him to seventh in Q1 Group 1, and therefore only 13th on the grid.

On the plus side, his closest pursuer on the points table, teammate Simon Pagenaud, was only 18th, having fallen a couple of tenths short of making it through.

There was disappointment, too, for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, who won last week’s race at Gateway and won this race in Portland last year. Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato will start 15th and 17th.

Marco Andretti of Andretti Autosport and Max Chilton of Carlin Racing-Chevrolet could also consider the qualifying session a disappointment, given their pace through the weekend so far. They will line up 16thand 20threspectively.

Firestone Fast Six

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 57.8111     122.302
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2 57.8303 0.0192 0.0192 122.261
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 57.8355 0.0244 0.0052 122.250
4 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 3 58.1008 0.2897 0.2653 121.692
5 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 58.1620 0.3509 0.0612 121.564
6 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 4 58.1823 0.3712 0.0203 121.521
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 57.4156     123.144
2 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 7 57.7143 0.2987 0.2987 122.507
3 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 7 57.8193 0.4037 0.1050 122.284
4 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 8 57.8395 0.4239 0.0202 122.242
5 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 57.8523 0.4367 0.0128 122.215
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 57.8587 0.4431 0.0064 122.201
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 57.8864 0.4708 0.0277 122.143
8 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 57.9994 0.5838 0.1130 121.905
9 United States Conor Daly United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 58.0192 0.6036 0.0198 121.863
10 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 58.0415 0.6259 0.0223 121.816
11 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 7 58.2149 0.7993 0.1734 121.453
12 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 6 58.3001 0.8845 0.0852 121.276
View full results

Q1, Group 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 7 57.4224     123.130
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 57.4454 0.0230 0.0230 123.080
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 57.5548 0.1324 0.1094 122.846
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 57.7050 0.2826 0.1502 122.527
5 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 8 57.7311 0.3087 0.0261 122.471
6 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 57.7490 0.3266 0.0179 122.433
7 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 57.8476 0.4252 0.0986 122.225
8 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 8 57.8527 0.4303 0.0051 122.214
9 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 8 57.9479 0.5255 0.0952 122.013
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 7 57.9866 0.5642 0.0387 121.932
11 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 7 58.0582 0.6358 0.0716 121.781
12 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 58.2165 0.7941 0.1583 121.450
View full results

Q1, Group 1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 57.5996     122.751
2 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 8 57.6053 0.0057 0.0057 122.739
3 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 57.6301 0.0305 0.0248 122.686
4 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 57.6581 0.0585 0.0280 122.626
5 United States Conor Daly United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 57.7793 0.1797 0.1212 122.369
6 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 8 57.9422 0.3426 0.1629 122.025
7 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 8 57.9585 0.3589 0.0163 121.991
8 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 57.9648 0.3652 0.0063 121.977
9 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 57.9668 0.3672 0.0020 121.973
10 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 58.1030 0.5034 0.1362 121.687
11 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 58.1558 0.5562 0.0528 121.577
View full results

 

Next article
Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher

