Conor Daly set for Indy 500 run with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) confirmed Conor Daly for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The announcement, made in partnership with Kingspan, a worldwide leader in high-performance building materials, confirmed the 34-year-old Hoosier as the pilot of the #23 Chevrolet-powered entry.

“Having a chance to go racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway again at the Indy 500 with DRR means the world to me,” Daly said.

“I love this event. I can’t wait to get back in the car, and I appreciate the chance that Dennis (Reinbold, team owner) and everyone at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has given me to do the job I enjoy. We’ve set some high goals with the No. 23. We want to win this race together, and I appreciate that Kingspan has come on board for the biggest race in the world. We appreciate their support for this effort to chase after that nice cold glass of milk in the winner’s circle.”

Daly, who also has a reserve role with Juncos Hollinger Racing for this season, has five top 10s in 12 previous starts in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ including the 2024 edition with DRR where he qualified 29th and finished 10th, leading 22 laps.

It will mark the 27th Indy 500 for DRR, which has a 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in the 1920s. DRR has entered 51 cars in the Indy 500, and all entries have qualified for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

“We are excited to partner with Kingspan to field our No. 23 entry for Conor in this year’s Indy 500,” Reinbold said.

“Kingspan is a world leader in its field, and we are pleased to team them up with Conor and a strong DRR team this year. Conor has been a contender to win the biggest race in the world on several occasions, and we want to put him, Kingspan and our squad in the IMS winner’s circle on May 24. We were top contenders in last year’s event, and we are ready to reach the ultimate goal this year.”

Kingspan has 29,000 employees across more than 80 countries and 278 manufacturing sites worldwide. In the U.S., the company operates 32 facilities across 17 states, producing best-in-class products for a wide range of sectors.

This partnership is a perfect match given Kingspan's commitment to high performance and a speed-focused business mentality.

“We value partnerships that reflect our shared commitment to innovation and performance,” said Alswinn Kieboom, President of Kingspan’s North American insulated panels business.

“Collaborating with Conor Daly and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team on the Indy 500 race provides us with a unique platform to reach our primary customer base while promoting our North American growth ambition.”