IndyCar / Austin / Practice report

COTA IndyCar: Rossi leads FP3 as Ericsson crashes

COTA IndyCar: Rossi leads FP3 as Ericsson crashes
By:
58m ago

Alexander Rossi sent Andretti Autosport-Honda to the top of the times in the third full practice session for tomorrow’s inaugural NTT IndyCar Series race at Circuit of The Americas, but Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports rookie Marcus Ericsson struck the tire barrier exiting Turn 19.

Rossi was the only driver to dip under the 1min47sec barrier, nailing a 1min46.915sec that is the fastest lap of the weekend. The ambient temperature of 69degF allowed the harder primary black tires to send Rossi’s car some half a second quicker than Will Power’s benchmark time on ‘reds’ in FP2 yesterday.

Rookie Felix Rosenqvist in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda impressed again with second fastest, just 0.1388 slower than Rossi and more than 0.38sec clear of Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti).

Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were fifth, seventh and ninth respectively for Team Penske-Chevrolet, while reigning champion Scott Dixon was half a second off teammate Rosenqvist.

With his final flyer of the session, Spencer Pigot grabbed eighth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, while the two men who fought for the 2018 Indy Lights championship, Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda) and Patricio O’Ward (Carlin Racing-Chevrolet) were 12th and 14th.

Ericsson’s shunt in the Arrow SPM-Honda came as he took the wide line exiting Turn 19, utilizing the paved run-off, as permitted by IndyCar. The gold-and-black car snaked viciously on the dust and sent him into the tire barrier, apparently without hurt to the driver, although the nose section will need replacing and the front suspension checked over.

Qualifying begins at 2.00pm local (Central) time.

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'46.9148     114.820
2 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 13 1'47.0536 0.1388 0.1388 114.672
3 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 1'47.4397 0.5249 0.3861 114.259
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 12 1'47.5363 0.6215 0.0966 114.157
5 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 11 1'47.5372 0.6224 0.0009 114.156
6 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 12 1'47.6218 0.7070 0.0846 114.066
7 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 11 1'47.6660 0.7512 0.0442 114.019
8 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 11 1'47.6855 0.7707 0.0195 113.999
9 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 10 1'47.7387 0.8239 0.0532 113.942
10 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 10 1'47.7700 0.8552 0.0313 113.909
11 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 11 1'47.8036 0.8888 0.0336 113.874
12 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 11 1'47.8097 0.8949 0.0061 113.867
13 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 1'47.9333 1.0185 0.1236 113.737
14 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 11 1'47.9816 1.0668 0.0483 113.686
15 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'48.1228 1.2080 0.1412 113.538
16 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 8 1'48.1706 1.2558 0.0478 113.487
17 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 9 1'48.2911 1.3763 0.1205 113.361
18 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 11 1'48.4150 1.5002 0.1239 113.232
19 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 12 1'48.5342 1.6194 0.1192 113.107
20 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 10 1'48.5392 1.6244 0.0050 113.102
21 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'48.5783 1.6635 0.0391 113.061
22 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 9 1'48.9655 2.0507 0.3872 112.660
23 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'49.1023 2.1875 0.1368 112.518
24 32 United States Kyle Kaiser United States Juncos Racing 9 1'50.0297 3.1149 0.9274 111.570

 

 

Series IndyCar
Event Austin
Author David Malsher
