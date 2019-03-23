Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IndyCar / Austin / Qualifying report

COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic

By:
1h ago

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power grabbed pole for the inaugural IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of The Americas, beating Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay, but rookies starred again.

Power clocked a 1min46.018sec to lap the 3.41-mile course in 115.792mph to eclipse Rossi by 0.16sec and Hunter-Reay by 0.3sec and earn his 56th career pole and now has the chance to win COTA's $100,000 bonus should he also clinch victory on Sunday.

The 2014 champion made two errors on his first flying lap in the Firestone Fast Six, but having kept the weight out of his car by running just one lap’s worth of fuel, he stopped for his other set of used reds, took another splash of fuel and produced the tidiest of laps to defeat the Andretti cars.

Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda’s Colton Herta fulfilled the promise he showed in qualifying with a brilliant fourth place, defeating the Chip Ganassi Racing pair of Felix Rosenqvist – who set the fastest lap of the weekend in Q2 by half a second – and Scott Dixon.

Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who won the season-opener two weeks ago in St. Petersburg, found himself bumped out at Q2, and will start alongside Carlin Racing-Chevrolet’s brilliant rookie Pato O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion.

The fifth row will comprise a third Andretti Autosport-Honda, that of Zach Veach who beat Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing by over 0.4sec. Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Santino Ferrucci, and Matheus Leist who grabbed 12th on AJ Foyt Racing’s home soil in Texas.

In Q1 Group 1, Max Chilton missed by mere hundredths usurping his teammate O’Ward, and was stuck in 13th. Jack Harvey spinning his Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda at Turn 19 at the end of that group cost him his best lap times, and also left James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsport), Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan) and Spencer Pigot (Ed Carpenter Racing) on the outside looking in as they were seeking to transfer with their second flying laps on the softer alternate tires.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan making a similar mistake at the same corner in Q1 Group 2 left Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud particularly frustrated, given that the 2016 IndyCar champion had suffered similarly at St. Petersburg due to Ferrucci’s crash there, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Marcus Ericsson didn’t even set a red-tire lap before the red flag flew.

Firestone Fast Six

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 3 1'46.0177     115.792
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1 1'46.1761 0.1584 0.1584 115.619
3 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 3 1'46.3228 0.3051 0.1467 115.460
4 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 2 1'46.3594 0.3417 0.0366 115.420
5 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 1'46.5680 0.5503 0.2086 115.194
6 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 1'46.9375 0.9198 0.3695 114.796

Q2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'45.4542     116.411
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'45.9263 0.4721 0.4721 115.892
3 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 1'45.9665 0.5123 0.0402 115.848
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'46.0057 0.5515 0.0392 115.805
5 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 5 1'46.0221 0.5679 0.0164 115.787
6 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'46.3075 0.8533 0.2854 115.476
7 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 5 1'46.3438 0.8896 0.0363 115.437
8 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 5 1'46.3807 0.9265 0.0369 115.397
9 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'46.5421 1.0879 0.1614 115.222
10 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'46.9676 1.5134 0.4255 114.764
11 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 2 1'47.3956 1.9414 0.4280 114.306
12 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 1'48.0634 2.6092 0.6678 113.600

Q1 Group 2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 4 1'46.2993     115.485
2 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 5 1'46.4360 0.1367 0.1367 115.337
3 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'46.5180 0.2187 0.0820 115.248
4 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'46.5227 0.2234 0.0047 115.243
5 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'47.4313 1.1320 0.9086 114.268
6 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'47.4689 1.1696 0.0376 114.228
7 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 1'47.7109 1.4116 0.2420 113.972
8 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 4 1'48.4259 2.1266 0.7150 113.220
9 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones  United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'48.4523 2.1530 0.0264 113.193
10 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'48.6521 2.3528 0.1998 112.984
11 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 4 1'48.9030 2.6037 0.2509 112.724
12 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 1'50.0743 3.7750 1.1713 111.525

Q1 Group 1

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'46.2076     115.585
2 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'46.2744 0.0668 0.0668 115.512
3 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'46.5890 0.3814 0.3146 115.171
4 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 5 1'46.6126 0.4050 0.0236 115.146
5 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 1'46.7559 0.5483 0.1433 114.991
6 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 5 1'46.8246 0.6170 0.0687 114.917
7 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 5 1'46.8253 0.6177 0.0007 114.917
8 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 5 1'46.8670 0.6594 0.0417 114.872
9 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 5 1'47.0702 0.8626 0.2032 114.654
10 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'48.4895 2.2819 1.4193 113.154
11 32 United States Kyle Kaiser United States Juncos Racing 5 1'48.6343 2.4267 0.1448 113.003
12 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 4 1'49.1795 2.9719 0.5452 112.439
Series IndyCar

Event Austin
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

