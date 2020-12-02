Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

shares
comments
Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD
By:

Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz will return to Vasser Sullivan Racing in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as part of a two-car Lexus RC F line-up.

The team owned by Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan, which last month announced it has split from partners AIM Autosport, also confirmed it will continue to field two Lexus RC Fs in the GT Daytona class.

The #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 car will be driven by Hawksworth and Telitz, who finished third and fourth in the Drivers’ championship this past year, and took the WeatherTech Sprint Cup title, having scored three wins.

The #12 car’s full-time line-up, and the complete roster of Michelin Endurance Cup race drivers, will be announced later. 

Hawksworth, who has been part of the IMSA Lexus RC F program since it began with 3GT Racing in 2017, said: “I am delighted to be continuing into 2021 with Vasser Sullivan Racing and Lexus. To be paired again with Aaron is a perfect scenario. After three wins together in 2020 and the sprint championship title, we can only have one goal and that is to secure the 2021 IMSA GTD Championship title. 

“There have been some changes over the off-season and the relocation of the team to Charlotte gives a new opportunity for growth and continued improvement heading into 2021. Kaizen is a philosophy that everybody at Lexus embraces and this is the mindset we'll be carrying forward into 2021 in pursuit of the top step of the podium."

Telitz, a former open-wheel rising star like Hawksworth, added: “It's an honor to return to the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in 2021 and make a full attack at the championship. I'm ready to build on my first full-season of IMSA GTD competition with Jack and take our Lexus RCF GT3 back into the championship fight.

“The team that is being assembled will be a serious force. Thank you to Jimmy and Sulli for their continued faith in me as well as my long time sponsor Rice Lake Weighing Systems for continuing for the 2021 season." 

The Lexus RC F GT3 scored its first two IMSA GTD wins in 2018 with 3GT, while over the past two seasons, operated by AIM Vasser Sullivan, the car has scored six more triumphs.

Lexus Motorsports manager Jeff Bal commented: “We are excited to have Vasser Sullivan running the #12 and #14 Lexus RC F GT3s next season. We believe the Vasser Sullivan driver lineup is among the strongest in the GTD paddock and we’re poised to make a championship run.

“We’re thankful for every team member who has helped bring the Lexus RC F GT3 to where it is today and anxious to see what the 2021 season brings.”

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank

Previous article

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Jack Hawksworth , Aaron Telitz
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

BMW to quit Formula E after 2020-21 season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

BMW to quit Formula E after 2020-21 season

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime
WEC WEC / Commentary

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

Latest news

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans

Eurasia becomes latest LMP2 team to commit to Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Eurasia becomes latest LMP2 team to commit to Rolex 24

Trending

1
Formula E

BMW to quit Formula E after 2020-21 season

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

13h
3
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

2d
4
Formula 1

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

4h
5
General

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

1d

Latest news

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank
IMSA

Montoya to race IMSA enduros with Meyer Shank

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans
WEC

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans

Eurasia becomes latest LMP2 team to commit to Rolex 24
IMSA

Eurasia becomes latest LMP2 team to commit to Rolex 24

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA

Latest videos

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

12 Hours of Sebring: Night Practice 2 02:05
IMSA
Nov 13, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Night Practice 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.