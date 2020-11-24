Top events
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

AIM and Vasser-Sullivan split for 2021

shares
comments
AIM and Vasser-Sullivan split for 2021
By:

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD-class race winners AIM Autosport and Vasser Sullivan Racing have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons.

The combined entities took over the running of the Lexus RC F GT3s for 2019, and after scoring two wins in that initial year, racked up another four this past season. That earned the #14 entry, piloted (usually) by Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth, third in the overall GTD points table, first in the WeatherTech Sprint Cup sub division and resulted in third in the Manufacturers’ points standings.

AIM Autosport said it is “very proud of the success achieved with the Lexus RCF GT3 in IMSA over the last two years with our partners, Jimmy Vasser, James Sullivan, Lexus and TRD.

“For 2021, circumstances are such that AIM and Vasser Sullivan are going to go in different directions. Motorsports is a tight knit community and you never know what the future will bring. If the opportunity and circumstance presents itself in the future, we would be happy to join forces once again to achieve even greater success.”

VSR’s statement read: “We thank Andrew Bordin, Ian and Keith Willis for their dedication and hard work especially during the unique 2020 season and wish them the best. Vasser Sullivan will be making some exciting announcements regarding the direction of the team in the near future.”

AIM later stated it is “exploring on-track options for the upcoming racing season with a focus on an IMSA GS program, continuing the winning relationship developed over the past two years with Toyota Racing Development.”

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher-Lopez

