Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi hits the front in second practice

In temperatures around 100degF, Bourdais clocked a 70.913sec lap of the 1.9680-mile track, shading teammate Alex Lynn by a mere 0.077sec on his 47th of 50 laps.

Pipo Derani, this morning’s pacesetter, ensured a Cadillac 1-2-3 as the Action Express Racing car claimed third ahead of Tom Blomqvist in the faster of the two Acura ARX-05s. Blomqvist was only 0.13sec off the top spot, and 0.15sec ahead of the second Acura of Filipe Albuquerque, while Tristan Vautier in the slowest of the DPi cars was still within 0.4sec of P1.

Unlike this morning, the all-Pro cars took charge of the 21-car GT field, as Mathieu Jaminet slotted the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R into the top spot on his final flyer, edging Connor De Phillippi in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4 by thousandths.

Jordan Taylor actually matched De Phillippi’s time to the thousandth in the Corvette C8.R, while Raffaele Marciello continued to impress in his first event in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

Frederik Schandorff topped the GTD field in the McLaren 720S ahead of Mike Skeen’s Mercedes, Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW, and Alex Riberas who set the pace this morning in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Unlike this morning, there were no red flags.

Qualifying begins at 5.10pm local (Pacific) time.