© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IMSA / Long Beach / Practice report

Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions

Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions
By:
32m ago

Helio Castroneves earned pole position for the BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach with a brilliant 1min11.332sec, in a session that saw all but one DPi car duck under the Prototype lap record.

Castroneves, a four-time IndyCar Long Beach polesitter, was over 0.2sec faster than his closest opposition, the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr, and over half a second quicker than his third-placed teammate Juan Pablo Montoya, who took pole for this event last year.

Joao Barbosa made a late improvement to slot the second AXR Cadillac into fourth place.

Jonathan Bomarito appeared to have a chance of taking pole but understeered his #55 Mazda RT24-P into the tires exiting Turn 6 after clipping the inside wall, although he remained over a quarter-second faster than teammate Tristan Nunez.

Jordan Taylor, who had his appendix removed earlier this week and for whom Kamui Kobayashi was on standby as sub, was a brave seventh fastest in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac ahead of the similar cars of JDC-Miller and Juncos Racing.

In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy produced a 1min16.313sec in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR to win pole with a 1min16.313sec, just 0.064sec ahead of teammate Laurens Vanthoor who made a slight mistake on his final flying lap when he appeared to be heading for P1.

Corvette Racing’s Oliver Gavin was 0.2sec behind in third, beating IndyCar ace Sebastien Bourdais in the #66 Ford GT, the Frenchman subbing for the unwell Joey Hand.

Antonio Garcia slotted the second Corvette into fifth ahead of Ford fulltimer Ryan Briscoe in the #67 Ford, while the two BMW M8s of Tom Blomqvist and John Edwards brought up the rear.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 6 1'11.332     99.321
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 10 1'11.550 0.218 0.218 99.018
3 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron 		DPi Acura DPi 6 1'11.847 0.515 0.297 98.609
4 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 12 1'11.870 0.538 0.023 98.577
5 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 7 1'11.884 0.552 0.014 98.558
6 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 12 1'12.147 0.815 0.263 98.199
7 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		DPi Cadillac DPi 11 1'12.312 0.980 0.165 97.975
8 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 12 1'12.455 1.123 0.143 97.782
9 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 10 1'12.650 1.318 0.195 97.519
10 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
United States Will Owen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'12.694 1.362 0.044 97.460
11 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 11 1'13.389 2.057 0.695 96.537
12 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 10 1'16.313 4.981 2.924 92.838
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 10 1'16.377 5.045 0.064 92.760
14 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 9 1'16.520 5.188 0.143 92.587
15 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 9 1'16.662 5.330 0.142 92.416
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 12 1'16.685 5.353 0.023 92.388
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 8 1'16.874 5.542 0.189 92.161
18 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 7 1'17.021 5.689 0.147 91.985
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 8 1'17.236 5.904 0.215 91.729
#911 Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Long Beach, 2019

#911 Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Long Beach, 2019

Photo by: Porsche

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Long Beach
Drivers Helio Castroneves , Nick Tandy
Author David Malsher
