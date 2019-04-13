Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions
Helio Castroneves earned pole position for the BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach with a brilliant 1min11.332sec, in a session that saw all but one DPi car duck under the Prototype lap record.
Castroneves, a four-time IndyCar Long Beach polesitter, was over 0.2sec faster than his closest opposition, the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr, and over half a second quicker than his third-placed teammate Juan Pablo Montoya, who took pole for this event last year.
Joao Barbosa made a late improvement to slot the second AXR Cadillac into fourth place.
Jonathan Bomarito appeared to have a chance of taking pole but understeered his #55 Mazda RT24-P into the tires exiting Turn 6 after clipping the inside wall, although he remained over a quarter-second faster than teammate Tristan Nunez.
Jordan Taylor, who had his appendix removed earlier this week and for whom Kamui Kobayashi was on standby as sub, was a brave seventh fastest in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac ahead of the similar cars of JDC-Miller and Juncos Racing.
In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy produced a 1min16.313sec in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR to win pole with a 1min16.313sec, just 0.064sec ahead of teammate Laurens Vanthoor who made a slight mistake on his final flying lap when he appeared to be heading for P1.
Corvette Racing’s Oliver Gavin was 0.2sec behind in third, beating IndyCar ace Sebastien Bourdais in the #66 Ford GT, the Frenchman subbing for the unwell Joey Hand.
Antonio Garcia slotted the second Corvette into fifth ahead of Ford fulltimer Ryan Briscoe in the #67 Ford, while the two BMW M8s of Tom Blomqvist and John Edwards brought up the rear.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|6
|1'11.332
|99.321
|2
|31
| Pipo Derani
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|10
|1'11.550
|0.218
|0.218
|99.018
|3
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|6
|1'11.847
|0.515
|0.297
|98.609
|4
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|12
|1'11.870
|0.538
|0.023
|98.577
|5
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|7
|1'11.884
|0.552
|0.014
|98.558
|6
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|12
|1'12.147
|0.815
|0.263
|98.199
|7
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|11
|1'12.312
|0.980
|0.165
|97.975
|8
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|12
|1'12.455
|1.123
|0.143
|97.782
|9
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|10
|1'12.650
|1.318
|0.195
|97.519
|10
|50
| Kyle Kaiser
Will Owen
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'12.694
|1.362
|0.044
|97.460
|11
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|11
|1'13.389
|2.057
|0.695
|96.537
|12
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|10
|1'16.313
|4.981
|2.924
|92.838
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|10
|1'16.377
|5.045
|0.064
|92.760
|14
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|9
|1'16.520
|5.188
|0.143
|92.587
|15
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|9
|1'16.662
|5.330
|0.142
|92.416
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|12
|1'16.685
|5.353
|0.023
|92.388
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|8
|1'16.874
|5.542
|0.189
|92.161
|18
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|7
|1'17.021
|5.689
|0.147
|91.985
|19
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|8
|1'17.236
|5.904
|0.215
|91.729
#911 Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Long Beach, 2019
Photo by: Porsche
