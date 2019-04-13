Sign in
IMSA / Long Beach / Practice report

Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice

Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice
By:
1h ago

Helio Castroneves put his Acura Team Penske ARX-05 at the top of the times in the second practice session for the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach, as the teams prepared for qualifying right afterward.

The Brazilian, who scored four pole positions here at Long Beach as an IndyCar driver, wheeled the #7 Acura to a best time of 1min11.918sec, just 0.019sec ahead of a late effort from former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Jonathan Bomarito in the Mazda RT24-P was third, followed by the second AXR Caddy of Joao Barbosa, who left it late to edge Colin Braun down to fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan DPi.

Juan Pablo Montoya was 0.325sec off teammate Castroneves in sixth, ahead of Misha Goikhberg in the Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports.

In GT Le Mans, Oliver Gavin sprung the #4 Corvette C7.R to the top of the times with a 1min17.023sec, but was eventually demoted by the Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while in fourth place was the faster Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais, who is subbing for the unwell Joey Hand in the #66 car.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 23 1'11.918     98.542
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'11.937 0.019 0.019 98.516
3 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 28 1'11.968 0.050 0.031 98.474
4 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'12.125 0.207 0.157 98.259
5 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 29 1'12.129 0.211 0.004 98.254
6 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron 		DPi Acura DPi 24 1'12.243 0.325 0.114 98.099
7 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'12.322 0.404 0.079 97.992
8 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 23 1'12.504 0.586 0.182 97.746
9 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'12.727 0.809 0.223 97.446
10 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
United States Will Owen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'12.806 0.888 0.079 97.340
11 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'13.252 1.334 0.446 96.748
12 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 26 1'16.710 4.792 3.458 92.386
13 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 29 1'16.944 5.026 0.234 92.105
14 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 28 1'17.023 5.105 0.079 92.011
15 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller 		 GTLM Ford GT 27 1'17.322 5.404 0.299 91.655
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 29 1'17.443 5.525 0.121 91.512
17 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 25 1'17.570 5.652 0.127 91.362
18 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 26 1'17.704 5.786 0.134 91.205
19 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 28 1'17.816 5.898 0.112 91.073
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Long Beach
Author David Malsher
