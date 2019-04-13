Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice
Helio Castroneves put his Acura Team Penske ARX-05 at the top of the times in the second practice session for the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach, as the teams prepared for qualifying right afterward.
The Brazilian, who scored four pole positions here at Long Beach as an IndyCar driver, wheeled the #7 Acura to a best time of 1min11.918sec, just 0.019sec ahead of a late effort from former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Jonathan Bomarito in the Mazda RT24-P was third, followed by the second AXR Caddy of Joao Barbosa, who left it late to edge Colin Braun down to fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan DPi.
Juan Pablo Montoya was 0.325sec off teammate Castroneves in sixth, ahead of Misha Goikhberg in the Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports.
In GT Le Mans, Oliver Gavin sprung the #4 Corvette C7.R to the top of the times with a 1min17.023sec, but was eventually demoted by the Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while in fourth place was the faster Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais, who is subbing for the unwell Joey Hand in the #66 car.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|23
|1'11.918
|98.542
|2
|31
| Pipo Derani
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'11.937
|0.019
|0.019
|98.516
|3
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'11.968
|0.050
|0.031
|98.474
|4
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'12.125
|0.207
|0.157
|98.259
|5
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|29
|1'12.129
|0.211
|0.004
|98.254
|6
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|24
|1'12.243
|0.325
|0.114
|98.099
|7
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'12.322
|0.404
|0.079
|97.992
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|23
|1'12.504
|0.586
|0.182
|97.746
|9
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'12.727
|0.809
|0.223
|97.446
|10
|50
| Kyle Kaiser
Will Owen
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|23
|1'12.806
|0.888
|0.079
|97.340
|11
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'13.252
|1.334
|0.446
|96.748
|12
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|26
|1'16.710
|4.792
|3.458
|92.386
|13
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|29
|1'16.944
|5.026
|0.234
|92.105
|14
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|28
|1'17.023
|5.105
|0.079
|92.011
|15
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|27
|1'17.322
|5.404
|0.299
|91.655
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|29
|1'17.443
|5.525
|0.121
|91.512
|17
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|25
|1'17.570
|5.652
|0.127
|91.362
|18
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|26
|1'17.704
|5.786
|0.134
|91.205
|19
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|28
|1'17.816
|5.898
|0.112
|91.073
Previous article
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr beats the Acuras in first practice
Next article
Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Long Beach
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news