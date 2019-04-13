Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice

The Brazilian, who scored four pole positions here at Long Beach as an IndyCar driver, wheeled the #7 Acura to a best time of 1min11.918sec, just 0.019sec ahead of a late effort from former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Jonathan Bomarito in the Mazda RT24-P was third, followed by the second AXR Caddy of Joao Barbosa, who left it late to edge Colin Braun down to fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan DPi.

Juan Pablo Montoya was 0.325sec off teammate Castroneves in sixth, ahead of Misha Goikhberg in the Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports.

In GT Le Mans, Oliver Gavin sprung the #4 Corvette C7.R to the top of the times with a 1min17.023sec, but was eventually demoted by the Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, while in fourth place was the faster Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais, who is subbing for the unwell Joey Hand in the #66 car.