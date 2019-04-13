Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Long Beach / Race report

Long Beach IMSA: Action Express Cadillac beats the Acuras

shares
comments
Long Beach IMSA: Action Express Cadillac beats the Acuras
By:
1h ago

Action Express Cadillac pair Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa won the 2019 BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach, the third round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s.

Helio Castroneves’ polesitting Acura led from the start ahead of Felipe Nasr’s #31 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R, but Tristan Nunez made the best progress by surging his #77 Mazda RT24-P up from sixth to third, forcing Juan Pablo Montoya in the second Acura to relinquish position.

Bomarito spun the #55 Mazda RT24-P at Turn 8 on Lap 2 and fell to the back of the pack, while a little earlier around the lap, at Turn 6, Jon Bennett clipped the inside of wall in the CORE autosport Nissan and ground to a halt, bringing out the full-course caution. Avoiding Bennett’s car had forced Montoya to back off and he ceded fourth to Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

Following the restart, Castroneves retained his lead but at the end of Lap 8 he slowed exiting the hairpin as he accidentally hit the pitroad speed limiter, which allowed Nasr and Nunez through. But pressure from Taylor was relieved when it transpired that Taylor had passed Montoya under a local yellow, and the WTR Caddy would receive a drive-through penalty.

Bomarito, meanwhile, pitted early for a new nose and replacement by Harry Tincknell and the #55 fell two laps down. It then stopped on track and got going again, but not before the full-course caution flew.

That triggered all the Prototypes to pit except for Juncos Racing’s Cadillac, driven by Kyle Kaiser. Unfortunately for AXR’s #31 crew, its Cadillac – now driven by Pipo Derani – lost a wheel on the out-lap, forcing another stop.

Thus Kaiser took the lead ahead of Oliver Jarvis who had taken over the surviving Mazda from Nunez, with the two Acuras – now driven by Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron – in third and fourth.

Renger van der Zande, having taken over the WTR Cadillac from Taylor, thumped the Turn 9 concrete hard enough that he had to pit terminally.

On Lap 39, with 56mins elapsed, Kaiser relinquished the lead to make his first pitstop and hand over to Will Owen. That left Jarvis out front but under intense pressure from the Acuras, although Cameron was impatient to get ahead of his teammate and even nudged into him at the hairpin before making a second stop with 38mins to go.

Ricky Taylor and Stephen Simpson in the #84 JDC-Miller Cadillac pitted on the following lap, with Jarvis next time by, but strong out laps from Taylor and Cameron ensured Jarvis dropped behind both Acuras and came under pressure from Simpson.

Out in front now was Albuquerque, who having taken over from Barbosa, had pitted the #5 AXR Cadillac for its second stop long before his rivals, and had then set several personal best times to vault ahead of the Acuras once they stopped.

Taylor clawed onto the tail of Albuquerque’s Cadillac with 25mins to go – although Cameron dropped back as he appeared to get caught in GTLM traffic at inopportune moments.

It was Taylor’s turn to suffer in a similar manner in the last two laps, Albuquerque able to nip through traffic at the end of straights, leaving his pursuer bottled up behind GTs. Thus Albuquerque came home 0.740sec ahead of Taylor, with Cameron third, a further 1.133sec in arrears.

Jarvis held on in fourth for Mazda ahead of Simpson’s JDC-Miller Cadillac, with Derani recovering from his pitstop calamity to finish sixth after a late-race pass on Owen left the Juncos car in the tire wall.

GTLM: Porsche converts pole into victory

The two Porsche 911 RSRs of Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor held onto their qualifying advantage ahead of Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette C7.R, Sebastien Bourdais in the #66 Ford GT, the second ’Vette of Antonio Garcia, the two BMW M8s and Ryan Briscoe’s #67 Ford.

Bourdais was the first to pit, just past the half-hour mark. It worked out perfectly as suddenly the full-course yellow flew for the #55 Mazda stopping on track, so the #66 Ford – now driven by Dirk Muller – jumped to the front when all its rivals pitted under yellow.

Taking over from Vanthoor, Earl Bamber moved the #912 ahead of the #911 (now with Patrick Pilet at the wheel) for second while they were being lapped by a Prototype, and they were being pressured hard by the two Corvettes, now with the #3 ahead of the #4.

This quartet reeled in Muller’s Ford and when it was slow off the hairpin, Bamber grabbed the lead down the front straight. However, Pilet didn’t get through and with 22mins to go, Magnussen moved into third in class after passing the Porsche down the long front straight.

The #66 Ford’s early stop had left Muller very short of fuel in the closing stages, and on the last lap, with the two Corvettes filling his mirrors, the GT simply didn’t accelerate onto the back straight, causing Magnussen to run into the back of him - which turned the Ford into the wall.

Bamber crossed the line 4.473sec clear out front, with Magnussen’s now-injured Corvette being gallantly escorted to the line by the sister car of Tommy Milner.

Muller was classified fourth ahead of Pilet’s Porsche, Richard Westbrook in the second Ford and the two BMWs.

Race results:

Pos. Class No. Drivers Chassis Time/Gap
1 DPi 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 Cadillac DPi 1:41'01.368
2 DPi 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 Acura DPi 0.740
3 DPi 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 Acura DPi 1.873
4 DPi 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 Mazda DPi 21.066
5 DPi 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 Cadillac DPi 25.483
6 DPi 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 Cadillac DPi 35.280
7 DPi 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
United States Will Owen		 Cadillac DPi 1 Lap
8 GTLM 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR 1 Lap
9 GTLM 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 1 Lap
10 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 1 Lap
11 GTLM 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller		 Ford GT 2 Laps
12 GTLM 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 Porsche 911 RSR 2 Laps
13 GTLM 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 Ford GT 2 Laps
14 GTLM 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist		 BMW M8 GTE 2 Laps
15 DPi 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 Mazda DPi 2 Laps
16 GTLM 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 BMW M8 GTE 2 Laps
17 DPi 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier		 Cadillac DPi 5 Laps
18 DPi 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 Cadillac DPi 43 Laps
19 DPi 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 Nissan DPi -
Next article
Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions

Previous article

Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Long Beach
Drivers Joao Barbosa , Filipe Albuquerque
Teams Action Express Racing
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes

10h ago
Four drivers in top-10 at Richmond lose their starting positions Article
NASCAR Cup

Four drivers in top-10 at Richmond lose their starting positions

Austin MotoGP: Marquez on pole, Dovizioso out in Q1 Article
MotoGP

Austin MotoGP: Marquez on pole, Dovizioso out in Q1

Latest videos
The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Apr 5, 2019
Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Mar 25, 2019

News in depth
Long Beach IMSA: Action Express Cadillac beats the Acuras
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Action Express Cadillac beats the Acuras

Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Castroneves and Tandy win pole positions

Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Acura edges Cadillac in final practice

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.