After 15 minutes, practice was red flagged for severe weather – although a hard rain was falling, the actual problem was lightning in the area which obliged teams to abandon pitlane, and spectators to leave grandstands.

Action resumed some 43mins later on a rain-soaked but rapidly-drying track, with no time added to the session and around 15mins to go. Initially the competitors went out on wet tires, until the GTLM cars got down to 5.5sec away from dry-track times around the 1.5-mile course.

At that point, Tommy Milner pitted the #4 Corvette C8.R for slick Michelins and over the course of three laps he had jumped to the top of the times with a 52.064sec lap which was only around 1.5sec off a dry time. His next flyer was a 51.117, and he eventually worked own to a 50.961sec lap.

That left him 0.329sec ahead of teammate Jordan Taylor, and 1.7sec ahead of Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR.

In GT Daytona, Robichon’s time from pre-rainfall kept the Pfaff 911 GT3 on top, ahead of the #14 Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth, the Wright Motorsports Porsche of Trent Hindman and Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

Qualifying is set to start at 5.15pm local (Eastern) time.