Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona January testing / Breaking news

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut

shares
comments
Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut
By:
Jan 4, 2020, 6:43 PM

NASCAR champion-turned-sportscar racer Kyle Busch says he was already requesting setup changes to his AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F that he will race in the Rolex 24 later this month after his very first run in the car at Daytona.

Busch, who won his second Cup title last year with Toyota, is driving for sister brand Lexus in the GTD class at Daytona, and got his first of the car on the track’s 3.5-mile road course on Friday. He said he wanted the car’s suspension to be set softer, only to be told that was impossible by the team’s engineers.

“I’m already trying to setup the car,” said Busch after the first session. “We’re talking about the car – ‘I’ve got understeer here, oversteer there’ – and those sort of things, and I suggested us going softer. And they're like ‘we're as soft as we can get it’. And I said ‘well that ain't soft enough!’”

Comparing it to NASCAR machinery, Busch added: “There’s definitely some [tricks] to these cars and what these guys are doing, I feel like the NASCAR teams and the engineers are pretty sophisticated and pretty advanced. I mean these guys are smart as well too, but I don't think I've ever heard that we're as soft as we can go.

“You always think of different ways of being able to engineer something, but obviously there's a rulebook as well too, so I have no familiarity with any of that, so I could be totally off base to what my team already knows – and I don't.”

Read Also:

Busch says he’s been working closely with the #14 car’s fastest driver, former IndyCar racer Jack Hawksworth, to fast-track his learning.

“With Jack we were talking about the car, and what it's doing,” he added. “We're saying very similar things to the guys in the other car too.

“So now we're each gonna go in kinda different directions and see whether that leads to better performance. We'll reconvene and figure it out some more.”

Next article
Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row

Previous article

Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona January testing
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

3 Feb - 4 Feb

Trending

1
WRC

Meeke concedes full-time WRC career is "finished"

2
Formula 1

McLaren planning to run at budget cap level

3
Dakar

Ten things to watch for in the 2020 Dakar Rally

3h
4
Formula E

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post

1h
5
MotoGP

Rossi open to Petronas Yamaha move in 2021

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut
IMSA

Kyle Busch “already trying to setup car” for Rolex 24 debut

Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row
IMSA

Mazda tops third Roar Before the 24 session in a row

Gallery: Cars on track for the Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Gallery: Cars on track for the Roar Before the 24

Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury
IMSA

Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury

Busch on Lexus brakes: “You can drive the snot out of them!”
IMSA

Busch on Lexus brakes: “You can drive the snot out of them!”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.