Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing finally announced its driver lineup with Colin Braun, Jack Harvey and Nolan Siegel confirmed for the 2024 IndyCar Series campaign.
Harvey, the only veteran among the trio with 79 career starts, will pilot the No. 18 Honda for 14 rounds, including this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. INVST also joins as a partner of the entry. “I’m thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season,” said Harvey, 30.
“I want to thank Dale, INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT IndyCar Series and continue this journey. St Pete has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it’s great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favorite events.”
Sportscar ace Braun, who tested with the team last weekend at Sebring International Raceway, will be tasked with driving both the No. 18 and Rick Ware Racing partnered No. 51 entries. Braun, a 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hours winner, will continue competing full-time in IMSA this season, but will be in the No. 51 Honda this weekend alongside Harvey and be competing in the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club. Other events remain unconfirmed.
“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT IndyCar Series races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” said Braun, 35.
“I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive. The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to get going in St. Pete. It’s a place I haven’t been to in a little bit so we’re definitely jumping off into the deep end but I’m looking forward to getting going on the street course, continuing to work with the team, a great group of people there, and I couldn’t be more excited and ready to get going on this challenge. It’s going to be a blast.”
The team will also have Siegel, who tested for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier in the offseason, in the No. 18 this year. Last year’s Indy NXT Rookie of the Year, he remains a full-time driver in the developmental series in 2024 with HMD Motorsports but will take part in four non-conflicting races with Dale Coyne Racing. He will be behind the wheel for the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club, the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Streets of Toronto and an opportunity to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500 in May.
“I’m super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the 18 car this season,” said Siegel, 19.
“It’s a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity. Huge thank you to Dale, everyone at the team and everyone that has been a part of my career up until now that’s helped get me here. Thermal is right around the corner. We’re going to get to work, and I can’t wait to get back in the car.”
In addition to revealing its drivers, the team is also excited to announce that it has added veteran engineer Steve Newey as Lead Engineer for its No. 51 entry. Newey’s experience includes successful race-winning results in IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR, and Sports Car racing. He’s picked up victories and championships with such accomplished drivers as Bobby Rahal, Michael Andretti, Dan Wheldon, Marco Andretti and Al Unser Jr., to name a few.
“It’s been a busy off-season and we’re extremely pleased with our driver lineup heading into the 2024 season,” said team owner Dale Coyne.
“I think we have a great combination of drivers that will work well together, as they’ve shown at our tests in Homestead and Sebring. Jack brings a lot of experience to the team, and he immediately fit right in when he tested with us. Nolan, like Jack, is a pleasure to work with. He impressed us at the Homestead test with how quickly he was up to speed for his first time in the car. We look forward to seeing what both will do this season aboard our 18 car.
“We already know what Colin Braun can do in a sportscar, and it was great to see him jump into our Indy car last week. He’s jumping into the deep end with little time aboard one of these cars before his first race but we’re confident in his abilities and can’t wait to see him back in the car this weekend in St. Petersburg.
“I also want to welcome INVST to our family of partners, we’re excited to have them onboard our 18 entry and look forward to building a successful partnership with them this season. We’re also excited to have Steve Newey join us as Lead Engineer on our 51 entry. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. We’re excited to get the season started.”
