IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

The #4 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R lapped the course in 1min14.935sec in Milner’s hands to edge Fred Makowiecki’s best effort in the Porsche 911 RSR by 0.168sec.

Jesse Krohn, pacesetter in last night’s session, was third for BMW, just 0.004sec ahead of the second Corvette of Jordan Taylor.

In GT Daytona, Robby Foley looked sensationally fast in the wet conditions at the start of practice, his time putting him in with the GTLM cars, and ultimately his legendary teammate Bill Auberlen flew the Turner Motorsports flag high, topping the GTD times at the end of their stint.

He was almost half a second clear of the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach, while Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell were third and fourth in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs. Bell’s #12 car had been repaired overnight following his temporary teammate Michael De Quesada’s shunt in FP1.

Magnus Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan was fifth in the hands of Andy Lally, while Paul Holton put Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S into sixth.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs were only eighth and ninth in class – although Mario Farnbacher was fast in the wetter conditions – while the third of Gradient Racing entry, shared by Marc Miller/Till Bechtolsheimer, brought out the red flag with 22mins of the session left to run when Miller crashed at Turn 7.

Qualifying is set for 2pm local (Eastern) time.

GT Le Mans

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR LAPS INT BEST 1 Tommy Milner Corvette Racing CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R 31 1:14.935 2 Fred Makowiecki Porsche GT Team PORSCHE 911 RSR - 19 30 0.168 1:15.103 3 Jesse Krohn BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 32 0.022 1:15.125 4 Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R 29 0.004 1:15.129 5 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche GT Team PORSCHE 911 RSR - 19 27 0.120 1:15.249 6 Bruno Spengler BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE 31 0.235 1:15.484

GT Daytona