Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
16 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
11 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
22 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Charlotte / Qualifying report

IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R

shares
comments
IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R
By:

An IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series qualifying session twice interrupted by red flags saw the familiar names of Jordan Taylor and Aaron Telitz emerge on top.

Laurens Vanthoor brought out the red flag in GT Le Mans qualifying when he struck the wall in his #912 Porsche 911 RSR as his car got light over the brow exiting Turn 7. That left the remaining five cars just four minutes to set a fast lap.

Taylor was the first to duck under the 75sec barrier with a 1min14.4, and then improved to 1min14.278sec. That left most of his rivals gasping although Fred Makowiecki in the #911 Porsche drew within 0.056sec of the #3 Corvette C8.R.

“It was a stressful session," said Taylor. "Everyone was kind of waiting and knowing that it was only going to take a couple of laps to maximize the tires and then you have a small drop-off.

"We waited one or two minutes and then the red flag came out on our first timed laps. It was very poor timing for us. The #4 car had put in a quick lap; putting a heat cycle in a tire like that can take a knock on the performance. No one knew what they had going back out.

"Our Corvette performed really well. We haven’t done much light-fuel running; most of it has been race prep. So it really came alive. It’s been good all weekend no matter if it’s dry or wet, so whatever the weather brings tonight, we should be alright.”

The BMW M8s of Bruno Spengler and Jesse Krohn were a somewhat disappointing half a second down on Taylor, while Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette was 0.789sec from top spot.

Aaron Telitz took GT Daytona honors despite his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F brushing the wall of the oval on his final flyer. That effort got him down to a 1min17.954sec, although his previous two laps had also been good enough for pole.

His closest competitor was Robby Foley who was, as usual, highly impressive in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6, 0.123sec from top spot.

Misha Goikhberg caused a brief red flag when he spun the #57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX after clipping the wall at the same place that Vanthoor had, which cost him the rest of the session and his two fastest laps.

Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R failed to respond to the red flag so was ordered to sit out the remainder of the session. That allowed Matt McMurry in the second MSR Acura NSX to vault him into third, and Jeff Kingsley’s McLaren 720S into fourth. However, the Compass Racing was investigated for tipping the Team Hardpoint Audi R8 of Rob Ferriol into a spin on his final flyer.

Hardwick retained fifth ahead of Gar Robinson’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT3, with Till Bechtolsheimer seventh in Gradient Racing’s Acura seventh. That car had been repaired following his co-driver Marc Miller’s accident in FP2 this morning.

Tonight’s 100-minute race begins at 8.05pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'14.278  
2 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'14.334 0.056
3 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'14.730 0.452
4 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'14.824 0.546
5 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'15.067 0.789
6 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'17.954 3.676
7 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'18.077 3.799
8 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'18.091 3.813
9 76 Jeff Kingsley
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'18.147 3.869
10 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'18.232 3.954
11 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'18.540 4.262
12 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'18.725 4.447
13 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'18.923 4.645
14 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'19.299 5.021
15 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.102 5.824
16 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'21.235 6.957
17 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'22.908 8.630
18 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 0.000  
View full results
IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

Previous article

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Charlotte
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

Latest news

IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3
Formula 1

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

4
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

5
Formula 1

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Latest news

IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Taylor takes fourth pole for Corvette C8.R

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Milner puts Corvette on top in FP2 on Roval

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.