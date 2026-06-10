Alex Albon to run Nigel Mansell tribute at F1 Barcelona GP

Alex Albon is set to become the most experienced driver in Williams Formula 1 history and will mark the occasion with a special helmet tribute to Nigel Mansell.

Both drivers are tied on a record 95 grand prix starts for the British outfit, but this weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix will see Albon surpass Mansell after tying his record in Monaco.

Albon will contest the grand prix with a blue, white and red helmet design very similar to the one Mansell used in 1992, the year he won his world title with Williams.

“It is incredible to think that I've raced for this historic team more often than one of the true greats of the sport,” said Albon.

“Nigel Mansell was an inspiration to me growing up, a true fighter and a legend for both Williams and Formula 1 as a whole. This achievement is about far more than the number itself.

“Every grand prix start over the last five seasons represents the hard work of the entire team at Grove. Through the highs and lows, every race has contributed to the journey Williams has been on.

“To have my name alongside legendary Williams drivers such as Nigel, Damon Hill, and Ralf Schumacher is a real privilege and a source of immense pride."

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault Photo by: Motorsport Images

It is largely a testament to how big the current calendar is that Albon has achieved this milestone after just over four seasons, while Mansell had seven on-and-off years at Williams - though not all were full campaigns.

Regardless, joining the team in 2022 proved to be the chance for Albon to rejuvenate his F1 career, as a very poor 2020 at Red Bull left him off the grid for the following year.

The Thai-Briton has proven to be a very solid pair of hands for Williams, leading it from the back into firm midfield status but he is yet to add to the two podiums he scored at Red Bull.

Mansell, meanwhile, remains the most successful driver in Williams history with a record 28 wins - alongside three at Ferrari - placing him seven ahead of 1996 world champion Hill.

“I'm so pleased to see Alex reach this milestone - it's a really special achievement and one he thoroughly deserves,” said Mansell, who dominated his way to the 1992 crown with nine victories in 16.

“The commitment he has shown to Williams over these past five seasons says everything about him as a driver and as a person.

“It's not just Alex - the whole team is moving in the right direction, and that's brilliant to see. I have no doubt he'll go on to make many, many more appearances in Williams colours. As for my wins record - I wouldn't rule anything out."

Williams has a lot of work for Albon to get to that point though, as it has endured a slow start to 2026 with 11 points across six rounds to sit eighth in the championship.