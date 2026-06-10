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WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Alpine's Hypercar future: The fight to keep the programme alive beyond 2026

The Alpine A424 will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this week for the third and final time - unless a manufacturer steps in to take over the programme and prevent the dismantling of the current team

Basile Davoine
Published:
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

Alpine A424

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The 94th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours carries particular significance for Alpine, whose Hypercar programme will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 World Endurance Championship. However, within the Signatech-backed operation led by Philippe Sinault, there is no intention of giving up.

While Le Mans is currently being treated as a parenthesis and remains the team's sole focus, securing the future of the project is a major priority. Rumours have intensified in recent weeks, prompting Sinault to clarify the current situation and any potential developments.

"What I can say is that everyone is fully committed to ensuring there is a future," he told Motorsport.com. "And when I say everyone, that includes Alpine alongside us. We're trying to find solutions because we have a shared future to build, whether that's us on the operational side, or Viry-Chatillon with its capabilities to develop and manage an endurance powertrain programme.

"Our collective desire is to continue, that's clear, and my personal goal is to continue with the same team. We're working on it and dedicating a lot of time to it. Right now, we've put things on hold, but after Le Mans we'll continue making every effort possible to find a solution."

A key figure in Alpine's return to endurance racing in 2013, Sinault understands the complexity of the challenge and is making no promises.

"I'm naturally quite cautious, always," he said. "In any case, I'm not optimistic enough to tell you that things will definitely move forward."

However, the Frenchman also knows that what Signatech has built alongside Alpine has given the organisation a level of legitimacy that could prove decisive in convincing another manufacturer to take over from Renault Group.

"There is interest, and that's satisfying because at one point we were a little concerned," he admitted. "But we now have the possibility of presenting scenarios under which we could continue."

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Antonio Felix Da Costa, Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Antonio Felix Da Costa, Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Manufacturer backing remains essential

All of those scenarios depend on reaching an agreement with a manufacturer, as Sinault sees no other viable route forward.

"Whoever it is in Hypercar, we need the backing of a manufacturer," he explained. "We're in regular contact with the ACO, and they have also been supportive towards us. We keep each other informed."

The objective is clear: find a manufacturer willing to take over the Alpine A424 and turn it into the basis of its own programme, with a number of obvious cosmetic changes required, starting with the distinctive A-arrow-shaped rear lights.

"If we apply the regulations as they're written, we would need to re-homologate the car," Sinault confirmed. "That's the real topic.

"There's the human aspect because the team is strong. We've built it, and we've reached a level of maturity where it consistently delivers high-quality work and everything needed to be competitive. Then there's the equipment we have, which we've successfully developed over time. That's why we genuinely share this desire to continue together with the tools we have today."

While much attention has recently focused on potential interest from Asia, there is nothing at this stage to suggest that the programme's survival necessarily depends on that region. No single name has emerged as a clear favourite.

"We have several contacts," Sinault concluded when asked specifically about BYD. "It's not just that manufacturer. There are others we're talking to as well."

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