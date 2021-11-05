Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia

Tan, who is a well-known figure in Asian motorsport circles, has been nominated to become FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia.

She has huge experience, having most recently been deputy clerk of the course and senior manager of race operations for the Singapore GP.

Beyond that role, she is also a member of the FIA Volunteers & Officials Commission, a member and Regional Representative for Asia Pacific for the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission, Member of the FIA Circuits Commission and Treasurer for Motor Sports Singapore, the National Sporting Authority.

She was also the first winner of the Charlie Whiting Award in 2020, which aims to celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming race directors.

Tan’s nomination means that both the current FIA presidential candidates have put forward females for the first time to take a vice president for sporting role.

Mohammed ben Sulayem has already proposed that Fabiana Ecclestone, the wife of former F1 supremo Bernie, be the vice president for sport for South America.

Speaking about her nomination, Tan said: “I’m honoured to be part of Graham’s team and to be nominated as the first female Vice President for Asia in the history of the FIA.

“I’ve been impressed with Graham’s modern ideas and forward thinking on the future of motor sport and I look forward to helping him achieve his objectives.”

Graham Stoker added: “I’m delighted that Janette is joining my team. Not only is she a trailblazer for women in sport but also a leader in motor sport in her own right and has been selected on merit.

“It is certainly about time that the leadership bodies in motor sport have a more diverse presence that reflects the world today and I will be leading that reform at every level. Janette will be part of a modern international federation that embraces inclusivity and diversity, and offers opportunity for all.”

Stoker and bin Sulayem are the only candidates who have so far put themselves forward for the FIA president election.

The vote, on who will succeed Jean Todt, will take place on December 17.