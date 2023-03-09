FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash
Saif Ben Sulayem, the son of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has lost his life in a road car accident in Dubai.
The tragic news has been confirmed by the FIA, but there will be no further statement from the organisation and it has indicated the president has asked for privacy.
The younger Ben Sulayem had followed his father in having a passionate interest in cars and motorsport, and he had even tried to forge his own path as a racing driver.
He competed in the 2016-17 UAE Formula 4 championship in a field that included future Formula 1 drivers Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri.
He logged several seventh and eighth places in events at the Yas Marina track, although subsequently, he didn't pursue his racing ambitions internationally.
Former rally champion Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as FIA president in December 2021.
Having helped to restructure the organisation, he has made it clear that he will be taking a step back from any hands-on involvement in F1 this season.
However, he will continue to attend races and was present at the Bahrain GP last weekend.
Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK
Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 Reaches Wider Worldwide Audience
Latest news
Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend
Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend
The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own
The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own
The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge
The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge
Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test
Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.