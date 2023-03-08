Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK

Listen to this article

It is easy to underestimate the role oil and lubricants play in maintaining an engine while offering maximum performance from a motorcycle. Using inferior or substandard products can have an adverse impact on the life of a bike, leading to expensive bills for repairs - or worse replacement parts.

Motul understands how to keep a motorcycle engine in optimum condition and has tapped into its decades of experience to produce two new bespoke products for Kawasaki bikes.

Named Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Power 10W-40 and Motul Kawasaki Genuine Oil Ultimate 10W-50, both products were launched in Indonesia over the weekend as Mandalika played host to round two of the 2023 WSBK season.

Motul has a rich history in both two and four-wheel motorsport and it was only natural for the company to showcase its products at WSBK, a championship where its partner Kawasaki won an unprecedented six titles in a row between 2015-2020.

Specially formulated for Kawasaki with ESTER base technology, KGO by Motul is claimed to be one of the highest quality base oils that improves engine performance, provides maximum protection and offers tough durability in extreme conditions.

The first of the two products, KGO Power 10W-40 by Motul, is suitable for Kawasaki motorcycles with engine capacity of 100-250cc. Using Technosynthese® lubricant reinforced by ESTER base stock and API SM JASO MA2 specifications, it provides maximum performance and protects both the engine and the gearbox.

Meanwhile, KGO Ultimate 10W-50 by Motul is designed for Kawasaki bikes that feature an engine larger than 250cc. Made of 100% Synthetic oil with API SN JASO MA2 specifications, it provides outstanding performance and ensures the engine and gearbox remain in optimum condition.

Speaking at the launch, Motul Asia Pacific Chief Marketing Officer Carlo Savoca elaborated on the impact of Motul’s collaboration with ESTER technology, with the latter’s base oil for 5100 helping the company expand its presence in Indonesia from 2000s.

"ESTER technology provides a low traction coefficient to minimise losses due to internal engine friction and improves performance,” said Savoca. “ESTER synergises with anti-wear additives and improved shear resistance for enhanced gear protection.”

"100 per cent synthetic lubricants can improve oil film resistance at high temperatures and high revs. JASO MA2 offers the most efficient friction levels to ensure clutch engagement during the three driving modes: Start, Acceleration and Constant Speed."

As one of the most established brands in the automotive industry, Motul has always viewed motorsports as a key testing ground for our products,” he explained.

“By passing the test among some of the highest performance motorcycles globally, we are confident our products are of the highest standards for discerning users.

“We also believe that testing our products in Asia is crucial as the Asian climate and environment are tougher on the motorcycles due to the heat and humidity that causes higher wear and tear to the engine and other mechanical components.

“For decades we have supported the highest echelons of racing including 24H of Le Mans, MotoGP, WSBK, EWC, TT ISLE OF MAN and DAKAR to name a few.“

Lutfi Ilhamy, Managing Director of PT. Motul Indonesia Energy, said: "Kawasaki Genuine Oil by Motul is aimed at Kawasaki users with an active lifestyles who are looking for high-quality oil products.

“Motul's dedication, experience and knowledge in the world of racing is manifested in a partnership with Kawasaki to develop oil for the Premium segment.

“Kawasaki in Indonesia has a strong and growing community base, and has the need to maintain engine performance, maximum protection and tough durability that complements each other, and that's all on KGO by Motul.”

Jin Inoue, President Director of PT. Kawasaki Motor Indonesia, added: "The result of this collaboration is the market of KGO Power and KGO Ultimate by Motul in the Indonesian market.

The launch of KGO by Motul is to support high-performance vehicle maintenance to get perfect results for Kawasaki motorcycles.”

Kawasaki Genuine Oil Ultimate by Motul 4T 10W-50 will be available at dealerships in Indonesia from the end of March 2023, while Kawasaki Genuine Oil Power by Motul 4T 10W-40 will go on sale in the country at the end of April, 2023.