Previous
General / Breaking news

Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition

shares
comments
Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 11:06 PM

Valvoline Speedway has been rocked by news that the land it occupies will be compulsorily acquired as part of Sydney's Metro West rail project.

The iconic Parramatta dirt track, which opened in 1977, is set to be demolished once acquired, the land earmarked for a marshalling yard for the new rail system between Westmead and the Sydney CBD.

According a media release from the speedway management, venue principals Barry and Felicity Waldron were only informed of the shocking news via an unexpected phone call on Monday.

The Waldrons feel they've been blindsided by the state government, particularly as they were already in talks with Crown Lands over extending the current land lease, which expires in 2026.

"This has come completely out of the blue,” said Felicity Waldron.

"In all our dealings with Crown Lands talking about extending the lease beyond 2026 and ensuring the longer-term future of the venue, never has anyone said anything to us about this.

"We are in complete shock.”

Barry Waldron added: “This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. I can’t believe that in all our dealings with the government through Crown Lands in our proposed long-term planning discussions nobody thought to give us even a hint that this could happen.

"How is it possible something as enormous as that could be overlooked?”

A public rally has been organised for 6pm local time today (Tuesday), management urging fans and competitors to attend.

 
Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

