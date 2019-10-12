CAMS rebranded as Motorsport Australia

The new name will take effect from 2020 onwards, the demise of the well-known CAMS moniker marking an end of an era for the sport in Australia.

The current name has been in use since the organisation was founded back in 1953, five years before it became the FIA's chosen National Sporting Authority.

CAMS is the latest sporting body to take this approach to branding, joining the likes of Cricket Australia (formerly the Australian Cricket Board) and Football Federation Australia (formerly the Australian Soccer Association).

“There are many reasons for this name change and we feel that the sporting, government, participation and commercial benefits are certainly among the key reasons the Board voted to make this historic change,” said CAMS president Andrew Papadopoulos.

“Motorsport in this country is in a strong position – we’re proud of the recent growth across all areas of our sport, including having a record number of events, officials and active licence holders.

“Just because we are seeing that growth doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels. We need to make sure we are doing what is best for the sport now and into the future.

“Anyone who may be looking to get involved in the sport will now know the first port of call will be Motorsport Australia – in line with other sporting bodies – and will not be confused about what our role is.

"We know from our own experiences, ‘CAMS’ or the ‘Confederation of Australian Motor Sport’ didn’t necessarily express the leading role we play to those unfamiliar with our sport.

“While other names were considered, the change to Motorsport Australia is the most obvious fit and brings us in line with what many other sports have already done, including the Australian Government’s own agency, Sport Australia.”

CAMS CEO Eugene Arocca said the decision to re-brand wasn't taken lightly.

“We sought feedback from many of those already dealing with us on a regular basis and the message was clear – the change made sense but not at the expense of CAMS’ storied history,” said Arocca.

“That history dates back many decades to 1953. We can assure everybody in the sport that this history will not be forgotten in everything we do in the future as Motorsport Australia.

“What this new name does do is provide us with an opportunity to take motorsport in Australia to another level through better relationships with government and commercial partners across our various championships, series and events.”

The change will come into effect on January 1.