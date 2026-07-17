Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

British actor Damson Idris has likened seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton to basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Idris, who starred as rookie driver Joshua Pearce alongside Brad Pitt in F1 The Movie, recently appeared on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast. Having spent two years immersed in the grand prix paddock, the actor forged a close relationship with Hamilton, who served as an executive producer on the blockbuster.

When asked by podcast host Tom Clarkson if working closely with the Ferrari driver had provided unique insight into his success, Idris explained: "Yeah, 100%. He has that Michael Jordan thing, that it's him against him. He's not in competition with anyone else.

"He's really focused, and he cares about legacy. I can see it because I see those remnants in other fields. We talk about Michael Jordan, we talk about Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, but we talk about actors like Daniel Day-Lewis. Those people who just absolutely wholeheartedly commit to their craft are always going to excel over everyone else. And that's what Lewis does.

"I sent him a text when he won at Barcelona. I was like, 'Get in. Let's go!' And he was like, 'Oh man, everything's crazy. Damn, son.' He calls me 'Damn, son.'

"He's always just so excited about the thing that he loves, despite how long he's been doing it."

Damson Idris at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie Photo by: Getty Images

Idris revealed that he first met Hamilton at The Fashion Awards.

"I met Lewis through the fashion industry. I met him at The Fashion Awards and then I remember the first race I went to was in Budapest and I thought he was a mate, 'Oh, we had that great night out at the fashion event, so now I'm in his world and I'm going to say hello.'"

But having realised Hamilton had his headphones on and was in the zone ahead of the race, he stopped himself from approaching the British driver.

"That's when I realised this is not a joke for him," Idris added. "This is really, really serious, and this is why he's excelled and is so great."

F1 The Movie, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, was released in June 2025. Since its release, it has grossed over $634million at the global box office, and there is already talk of a potential sequel.