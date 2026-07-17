Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Long-run analysis: Can anyone beat Kimi Antonelli in Belgium?

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Long-run analysis: Can anyone beat Kimi Antonelli in Belgium?

Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari storms into rally lead with seven stage wins

WRC
Rally Estonia
WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari storms into rally lead with seven stage wins

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves" - Why Lando Norris was downbeat despite Belgium F1 practice pace

Formula 1
Belgian GP
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves" - Why Lando Norris was downbeat despite Belgium F1 practice pace

Alpine explains Pierre Gasly crash that red-flagged FP2

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine explains Pierre Gasly crash that red-flagged FP2

Mercedes "chasing" George Russell improvement after messy Belgian GP Friday

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes "chasing" George Russell improvement after messy Belgian GP Friday
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

Damson Idris has compared Lewis Hamilton’s relentless focus and commitment to his craft to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

British actor Damson Idris has likened seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton to basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Idris, who starred as rookie driver Joshua Pearce alongside Brad Pitt in F1 The Movie, recently appeared on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast. Having spent two years immersed in the grand prix paddock, the actor forged a close relationship with Hamilton, who served as an executive producer on the blockbuster.

When asked by podcast host Tom Clarkson if working closely with the Ferrari driver had provided unique insight into his success, Idris explained: "Yeah, 100%. He has that Michael Jordan thing, that it's him against him. He's not in competition with anyone else.

"He's really focused, and he cares about legacy. I can see it because I see those remnants in other fields. We talk about Michael Jordan, we talk about Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, but we talk about actors like Daniel Day-Lewis. Those people who just absolutely wholeheartedly commit to their craft are always going to excel over everyone else. And that's what Lewis does.

"I sent him a text when he won at Barcelona. I was like, 'Get in. Let's go!' And he was like, 'Oh man, everything's crazy. Damn, son.' He calls me 'Damn, son.'

"He's always just so excited about the thing that he loves, despite how long he's been doing it."

Damson Idris at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Damson Idris at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Photo by: Getty Images

Idris revealed that he first met Hamilton at The Fashion Awards.

"I met Lewis through the fashion industry. I met him at The Fashion Awards and then I remember the first race I went to was in Budapest and I thought he was a mate, 'Oh, we had that great night out at the fashion event, so now I'm in his world and I'm going to say hello.'"

But having realised Hamilton had his headphones on and was in the zone ahead of the race, he stopped himself from approaching the British driver.

"That's when I realised this is not a joke for him," Idris added. "This is really, really serious, and this is why he's excelled and is so great."

F1 The Movie, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, was released in June 2025. Since its release, it has grossed over $634million at the global box office, and there is already talk of a potential sequel.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Guenther Steiner explains why Max Verstappen joining McLaren makes no sense

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Guenther Steiner explains why Max Verstappen joining McLaren makes no sense

Franco Colapinto "much more" nervous for World Cup final than F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Franco Colapinto "much more" nervous for World Cup final than F1 Belgian GP
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton still avoiding Ferrari’s F1 sim: ‘It’s helped me massively’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton still avoiding Ferrari’s F1 sim: ‘It’s helped me massively’

James Hinchcliffe names Ferrari's best hope of beating Mercedes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
James Hinchcliffe names Ferrari's best hope of beating Mercedes

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
More from
Ferrari

Charles Leclerc: Merging "aggressive" style with F1 2026 cars is this year's biggest challenge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Charles Leclerc: Merging "aggressive" style with F1 2026 cars is this year's biggest challenge

How British GP win might help Charles Leclerc “massively” in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How British GP win might help Charles Leclerc “massively” in F1 2026

Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

Formula 1
British GP
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton has Michael Jordan mentality, says "F1" movie star Damson Idris

Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Arvid Lindblad shares driving test update ahead of F1 Belgian GP

Long-run analysis: Can anyone beat Kimi Antonelli in Belgium?

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Long-run analysis: Can anyone beat Kimi Antonelli in Belgium?

Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s
View more