Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
20 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
WU in
02 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / FIA Motorsport Games / Race report

Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals

shares
comments
Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 10:14 PM

The first gold medals of the inaugural Motorsport Games at Vallelunga have gone to Australia and the Ukraine.

Australian Cody Nikola Latkovski took the Digital Cup esports gold at the Italian track near Rome, while Ukranian Dimitriy Illyuk claimed the top step on the podium in the Drifting Cup. 

Latkovski triumphed in the Digital Cup with an innovative strategy at the wheel of his Red Bull X2019 Competition in the 19-lap virtual race at the Circuit de Catalunya. 

The rules dictated that each driver had to use hard, medium and soft-compound tyres over the course of the race, with Latkovski opting to run two sets of softs and then complete one lap each on the mediums and hards right at the end of the event. 

The 19-year-old of Macedonian descent, whose father Valentin was representing their homeland in the Digital Cup, was behind race leader Bernal Valverde from Costa Rica as they headed to the pits at the end of the penultimate lap. 

Valverde spun at the chicane, but recovered to take silver, two seconds down on the winner and 10s up bronze medalist Stefano Conte from Italy. 

A total of 31 nations competed in the esports event, with 12 qualifying for the final.  

Illyuk, who was at the wheel of a Nissan 200SX, triumphed over Czech BMW M3 driver Michal Reichert in the Drifting Cup final. 

They could not be separated by the judges after their first run in the knockout competition, which meant they had to take part in a re-run to decide the destination of the gold medal. 

Russian Ilia Fedorov took bronze in his Nissan Silvia after a walk-over victory ahead of Italian Federico Sceriffo, who slid into his rival at the start of their run. 

Gavrilov wins first touring car race for Russia

#14 RUS Team Russia Audi RS 3 LMS: Klim Gavrilov

#14 RUS Team Russia Audi RS 3 LMS: Klim Gavrilov

Photo by: SRO

Russia triumphed in the first of the two races that will determine the outcome of the Touring Car Cup for TCR cars. 

Klim Gavrilov qualified on pole and led from start to finish in his VRC-run Audi RS3 LMS on the way to a five-second victory. 

Mat'o Homola took the runner-up sport for Slovakia in a BRC Racing Hyundai i30N TCR a further seven second up on Gilles Magnus's Belgian Audi run by Comtoyou Racing. 

Magnus made contact with Tom Coronel's Boutsen-Ginion Honda Civic as he took fourth place on lap six and then passed French driver John Filippi's Cupra TCR for the final spot on the podium four laps later. 

Dutchman Coronel ended up eighth after his right rear suspension was damaged in the incident with Magnus. 

The winner of the Touring Car Cup will be decided by points scored across the Saturday and Sunday races. 

Points in the opening encounter were scored on the Formula 1 25-18-15 system for the top 10, while the system in Sunday's second race in 30, 22, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6. 

Germany out front in the GT category

#991 GER Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R: Steffen Görig, Alfred Renauer

#991 GER Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R: Steffen Görig, Alfred Renauer

Photo by: SRO

The first of the two qualifying races for pro-a GT Cup competition was won by Germany and the Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3-R shared by Steffen Gorig and Alfred Renauer. 

They triumphed in a confused one-hour race that was red-flagged in light drizzle with two cars stranded on track. 

There were eight minutes left on the clock when the race resumed behind the safety car, only for race control to then add 21 minutes to its duration.  

That scuppered the chances of the drivers at the front of the safety car queue who had returned to the track on wet-weather Pirelli tyres. 

The Rinaldi-run Team Russia Ferrari 488 GT3 with Denis Bulatov at the wheel and the Turkish Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Ayhancan Guven driving dropped back as the track began to dry. 

Denmark's Christina Nielsen took over the lead in the slick-shod Reno Racing Honda NSX GT3 Evo started by Jens Moller, before losing out to Renauer with 10 minutes left on the clock 

The Porsche pulled out a lead of nearly nine seconds over the remaining laps as Nielsen fended off Nico Verdonck in the Belgian Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS started by Louis Machiels. 

The Audi was subsequently given a 30-second penalty for a driving infringement and dropped to eighth.

That promoted the Polish Lambo run by Vincenzo Sospiri Racing and driven by Andrzej Lewandowski and Artur Janosz to third.

The Japanese Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo run by FFF Racing led the early laps in the hands of Hiroshi Hamaguchi. 

Teammate Ukyo Sasahara was running third after the restart when he sustained a puncture and could only finish 11th.

The grid for the final will be set by the finishing position across the two qualification races, the second of which takes place on Sunday morning. 

Israel's Cohen wins F4 qualifier after Russo penalty

F4 Qualifying Race, start

F4 Qualifying Race, start

Photo by: SRO

The F4 Cup qualification race was won on the road by Italian Andrea Russo in one of 20 identical Abarth-powered KC MG-01 hybrids centrally run by Hitech Motorsport. 

Russo, who was confirmed as part of the field only in the week leading up to the event, moved back into the second position in which he had qualified on lap nine at the expense of Israel's Ido Cohen. 

Two laps later, he made it into the lead ahead of German Niklas Krutten, who dropped behind Cohen in the same exchange.  

Russo's move on Cohen was subsequently deemed to have taken place under no-overtaking yellow flags and he had two seconds added to his race time. 

That dropped him to second, eight tenths behind the Israeli. 

Next article
EVPs appointed at Motorsport Network as audiences grow 145%

Previous article

EVPs appointed at Motorsport Network as audiences grow 145%
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event FIA Motorsport Games
Sub-event Saturday
Author Gary Watkins

General Next session

FIA Motorsport Games

FIA Motorsport Games

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Sunday Starts in
09 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
04 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

28m
2
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

3
Formula 1

Live: Follow United States GP qualifying as it happens

4
MotoGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

5
Formula 1

F1 drivers fear "totally unacceptable" bumps will cause crashes

Latest videos

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview 00:35
General

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview

G5 Delta Pre-sale 03:17
General

G5 Delta Pre-sale

FIA Database presentation 01:01
General

FIA Database presentation

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere 17:37
General

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site 06:31
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site

Latest news

Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals
Misc

Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals

EVPs appointed at Motorsport Network as audiences grow 145%
Misc

EVPs appointed at Motorsport Network as audiences grow 145%

Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition
Misc

Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition

CAMS rebranded as Motorsport Australia
Misc

CAMS rebranded as Motorsport Australia

Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover
Misc

Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.