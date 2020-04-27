Marquez leads line-up for Virtual GP at Jerez
Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez heads the premier class line-up for the inaugural Virtual GP of Spain, which will feature Moto2 and Moto3 races this Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the first 11 rounds of the 2020 MotoGP season to be cancelled or postponed, with the campaign not likely to start until August at the earliest.
In lieu of real-world competition, MotoGP organised two #StayAtHomeGPs on the official MotoGP 19 video game with grids made up exclusively of current MotoGP riders.
Expanding on the concept this weekend to replace the Spanish Grand Prix, and as part of fundraising effort for the Two Wheels for Life charity, MotoGP has launched its first Virtual GP.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez and his rookie brother Alex – who won the first #StayAtHomeGP staged at the virtual Mugello circuit – head the line-up for Honda, while the factory Yamaha squad will be represented by Maverick Vinales.
Fabio Quartararo will line-up on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, with the Ducati contingent represented by Danilo Petrucci on the works team bike, Austria #StayAtHomeGP winner Francesco Bagnaia for Pramac and Avintia’s Tito Rabat.
Suzuki’s Alex Rins, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and the Tech3 KTM duo of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona complete the MotoGP line-up.
The rules outlined by MotoGP stipulate that the 11 teams can only field one rider each, though Honda is exempt from this as reigning world champions.
The works KTM team ceded its place, hence the extra Tech3 entry, while neither LCR rider is able to contest the event.
The race will be 13 laps around Jerez on Sunday, representing half distance of the real race, while highlights of qualifying will be shown prior to the race.
In the Moto2 class, a 10-rider line-up headed by 2018 Moto3 world champion Jorge Martin (KTM Ajo), while Qatar winner Albert Arenas leads the entry list for the Moto3 contest.
Both races will be run over eight laps.
The event, which will be run on the newly-released MotoGP 20 game, is due to get underway at 2pm and will be broadcast worldwide.
MotoGP entry list
Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales
Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins
Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia
Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
Red Bull KTM Tech 3*: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori
Moto2 entry list
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martin
Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri
Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini
American Racing: Marcos Ramirez
Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro
Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter
Aspar Team: Aron Canet
Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon
NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder
Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini
Moto3 entry list
Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas
Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia
SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli
Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo
Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raul Fernandez
Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio Garcia
Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü
Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso Lopez
BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi
Related video
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP , Esports
|Author
|Lewis Duncan
Marquez leads line-up for Virtual GP at Jerez
Esports Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets
|
17 Sep - 20 SepTickets