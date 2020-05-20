Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator

shares
comments
Slider
List

Rick Kelly's new simulator

Rick Kelly's new simulator
1/5

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Rick Kelly's new simulator

Rick Kelly's new simulator
2/5

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Rick Kelly's new simulator

Rick Kelly's new simulator
3/5

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Rick Kelly's new simulator

Rick Kelly's new simulator
4/5

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Rick Kelly's new simulator

Rick Kelly's new simulator
5/5

Photo by: Kelly Racing

By:
May 20, 2020, 2:56 AM

Supercars champion Rick Kelly has unveiled the 'Mini Mustang' – the second generation of his home simulator build.

Kelly made no secret of his lack of sim racing knowledge heading into the Supercars Eseries, calling on fans to help out back in March when it was first announced.

He then opted to go it alone in terms of a sim build, using a camping chair and timber to construct a home-made chassis.

Having undergone constant hardware upgrades since, including a high-torque wheelbase, Kelly has now rolled out a stronger, stiffer second-generation chassis.

It features an actual OMP race seat, Mustang-shaped timber side panels and a real rear wing off a Supercar fitted with timber endplates.

“Most people would have seen that I built the camp chair simulator for the start of the Eseries season, and that was a bit of a rough job and with all of the upgraded gear I’ve been acquiring over the last few weeks," explained Kelly.

"I thought it was only right we build chassis #002 and make the whole set-up a bit nicer.

“So this week I’ve got literally no practice in because I’ve spent the whole week putting together this new simulator. So while it looks pretty fast and racy I’ll probably still be up the back of the field!

“I started off by measuring up the inside of the cockpit from my actual Castrol Racing Mustang Supercar and I built this new version with the exact same driving position ,which is pretty cool.

"I got some pretty cheap framing timber from Bunnings, created a rough shape of a Mustang, stickered it up with my actual Mustang livery, bolted an old Supercar wing on the back and it’s turned out kind of like a little Aussie Racing Mustang, which is quite cool.”

The new sim will debut during tonight's Eseries round, featuring races on the Charlotte oval and Daytona road course.

The damage will be switched off for the 35-lap speedway race.

You can stream all of the Supercars Eseries action live and free through Motorsport.tv, with coverage starting at 7pm AEST.

Related video

Next article
NASCAR look for Supercars squad

Previous article

NASCAR look for Supercars squad
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Rick Kelly
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1 plans to get through fresh quarantine headache

2
Formula E

Sausage Kerbs: Doing more harm than good

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Darlington Xfinity race postponed: "What’s another couple days?"

2h
4
Formula 1

British GP plans dealt big blow by quarantine measures

5
Formula 1

FIA says 10 coronavirus cases wouldn't stop F1 race

Latest videos

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights 01:58
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona 02:00:00
Esports

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish 00:46
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start 01:54
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2 01:00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2

Latest news

Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator
eSpt

Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator

NASCAR look for Supercars squad
eSpt

NASCAR look for Supercars squad

Damage off for Supercars oval race
eSpt

Damage off for Supercars oval race

Davison retains virtual Supercars seat
eSpt

Davison retains virtual Supercars seat

Norris to make third virtual Supercars start
eSpt

Norris to make third virtual Supercars start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.